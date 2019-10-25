Knicks vs. Nets odds, line: 2019 NBA picks, Oct. 25 predictions from advanced computer model
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Knicks vs. Nets game 10,000 times.
Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets are hoping for better results in Game 2 of the regular season when they host the New York Knicks on Friday. The Nets (0-1) won three of the four meetings with New York last season, while the Knicks (0-1) lead the all-time series against the Nets, 99-96. Tip-off from Barclays Center in Brooklyn is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, and the Knicks have won five of the last eight games against the Nets. Brooklyn is a nine-point favorite in the latest Knicks vs. Nets odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 225.5. Before making any Nets vs. Knicks picks of your own, listen to the NBA predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and anyone who followed it last season saw massive returns. The model finished 300-252 on all its top-rated NBA picks. On top-rated against-the-spread and money line picks alone, the model returned a whopping $4,280.
Now the model has dialed in on Knicks vs. Nets. We can tell you it's leaning over, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. That pick is available exclusively at SportsLine.
The model knows the Nets, who have won seven of the past 10 home games in the series, have shown they have firepower this season. In a 127-126 overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Wednesday's season-opener, Irving poured in 50 points in his first game as a Net, adding seven assists and eight rebounds. In 23 career games against the Knicks, Irving has averaged 24.5 points, six assists and four rebounds.
Brooklyn also got 20 points, five rebounds and four assists from guard Caris LeVert in the opener, while Taurean Prince added a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds.
But just because Brooklyn looks to be much improved does not guarantee it will cover the Knicks vs. Nets spread on Friday.
That's because New York, which opened with a 120-111 loss at San Antonio, had three players, all new to the team, score over 20 points. Forward Marcus Morris had a game-high 26, while forward Julius Randle added 25 and 11 rebounds. Rookie guard RJ Barrett chipped in 21 points. Morris is averaging 12.4 points and 5.5 rebounds in 19 career games against Brooklyn, while Randle is averaging 14.4 points and 9.1 rebounds in eight games against the Nets.
So who wins Nets vs. Knicks? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Nets vs. Knicks spread to jump on Friday, all from the advanced model that is up more than $4,200 on its top-rated NBA side picks last season, and find out.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Kerr issues sad warning to Warriors fans
We knew the Warriors wouldn't be great, but we might have to get used to the idea of them being...
-
Dubs loss to Clips foreshadows long year
The vibe in the new arena was much different than the one in Oracle this past June, for obvious...
-
Top five NBA opening-game performances
There were 13 players who scored at least 30 points in their season opener
-
How the Bucks closed out the Rockets
After the MVP fouled out in the middle of the fourth quarter, the Bucks played through Brook...
-
Rockets already feel Westbrook's impact
Russell Westbrook has added an entirely new element to Houston's offense
-
Draymond returns after elbow contusion
Green is back in the game with what appears to be his upper forearm area wrapped
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans