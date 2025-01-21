The battle of New York has the Brooklyn Nets (14-29) hosting the New York Knicks (28-16) on Tuesday night. The Nets are on a three-game losing streak. On Sunday, the Oklahoma City Thunder beat Brooklyn 127-101. Meanwhile, the Knicks have won two of their last three games. On MLK Day, New York defeated the Atlanta Hawks 119-110. Cam Thomas (hamstring) is out for Brooklyn

Tipoff from Barclays Center in Brooklyn is at 7 p.m. ET. New York is an 11-point favorite in the latest Knicks vs. Nets odds via SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points scored is 219.5. Before locking in any Knicks vs. Nets picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Knicks vs. Nets spread: New York -11

Knicks vs. Nets over/under: 219.5 points

Knicks vs. Nets money line: New York -552, Brooklyn +406

NYK: The Knicks are 22-21-1 against the spread this season

BK: The Nets are 22-20-1 against the spread this season

Why the Knicks can cover

Guard Jalen Brunson continues to be the main ball handler and playmaker for this group. He's ninth in the NBA in both points (26) and assists (7.4) while shooting 38.9% from downtown. Brunson has finished with 30-plus points in four of the last five games. On Jan. 15 against the 76ers, Brunson had 38 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Forward OG Anunoby is an athletic two-way force in the frontcourt. Anunoby averages 16 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. On Jan. 17 versus the Timberwolves, Anunoby had 18 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. He's tallied 15-plus points in two of his last three games.

Why the Nets can cover

Forward Cameron Johnson is an agile three-level scorer. Johnson logs 19.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and three assists per game. Johnson has notched more than 20 points in 16 games this season. On Jan. 14 versus the Portland Trail Blazers, the North Carolina product had 24 points and two assists.

Guard D'Angelo Russell (questionable, hamstring) was recently acquired via trade and if he's able to go, he'll give the Nets stability in the backcourt in this matchup. Russell averages 12.5 points and 5.3 assists this season. The Ohio State product had 19 points, six rebounds and eight assists in the loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Jan. 17. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Knicks vs. Nets picks

