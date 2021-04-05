The New York Knicks visit the Brooklyn Nets in a battle of Eastern Conference playoff contenders on Monday evening. The Knicks enter with a 25-25 record this season, and New York soundly defeated the Detroit Pistons in its last contest. The Nets are a robust 20-6 at home this season, including seven straight wins at the Barclays Center. Mitchell Robinson (foot) is out for the Knicks, with Brooklyn's injury report uncertain on the second night of a back-to-back.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET in Brooklyn. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Nets as 4.5-point home favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 216.5 in the latest Knicks vs. Nets odds. Before you make any Nets vs. Knicks picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Knicks vs. Nets spread: Nets -4.5

Knicks vs. Nets over-under: 216.5 points

Knicks vs. Nets money line: New York +165, Brooklyn -185

NYK: The Knicks are 15-11 against the spread in 2020-21 road games

BKN: The Nets are 12-14 against the spread in 2020-21 home games

Why the Knicks can cover

The Knicks are dominating defensively during the 2020-21 season. New York ranks No. 4 in the NBA in defensive rating, allowing only 107.6 points per 100 possessions and, with a slow pace, the Knicks lead the league in giving up only 103.9 points per game. Tom Thibodeau's team is No. 1 in field goal percentage allowed (44.1 percent) and No. 1 in 3-point shooting allowed (33.5 percent), with top-four marks in effective field goal percentage allowed (51.1 percent) and assists allowed (22.8 per game).

New York is a top-10 rebounding team on both ends, and the Knicks also excel in specialized areas defensively. The Knicks are No. 1 in the league in fast break points allowed (10.1 per game) and No. 3 in points allowed in the paint per game (42.5). With Julius Randle and R.J. Barrett performing well offensively, the Knicks could also have a path to effectiveness against a Nets defense that rates near the bottom of the league in several overall categories.

Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn is one of the best offensive teams in the league, ranking No. 1 in the NBA in points per possession and in the top five in myriad shooting categories. That provides a strong baseline of overall effectiveness, and the Nets have the firepower to score, even against a stout Knicks defense. On the margins, Brooklyn is also elite at creating free throw attempts, which helps to bridge efficiency gaps.

On the other end, the Nets aren't quite as powerful, but this is a favorable matchup. The Knicks score only 1.085 points per possession, a bottom-10 mark in the NBA, and New York is 25th in effective field goal percentage (51.4 percent) and 29th in two-point shooting (49.0 percent). The Knicks also make it easy on opposing defenses without high-level passing, and New York is 29th in the NBA in assists (21.0 per game).

How to make Nets vs. Knicks picks

