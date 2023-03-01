On Wednesday, the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks meet for the fourth and final time during the 2022-23 regular season. The Nets are 2-1 against the Knicks this season, and Brooklyn will visit Madison Square Garden on the second night of a back-to-back. The Knicks are on a six-game winning streak, improving to 36-27 this season. Brooklyn's full injury report is yet to be determined with the quick turnaround, though Ben Simmons (knee) has already been ruled out. New York reports no injuries for the game.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET in New York. Caesars Sportsbook lists New York as the 7.5-point home favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 222 in the latest Nets vs. Knicks odds.

Nets vs. Knicks spread: Knicks -7.5

Nets vs. Knicks over/under: 222 points

Nets vs. Knicks money line: Knicks -320, Nets +250

BKN: The Nets are 5-5 against the spread with no rest

NYK: The Knicks are 14-16-3 against the spread in home games

Why the Nets can cover



Brooklyn's defense is underrated and effective this season, with quality size, athleticism and the ability to switch on the perimeter. The Nets lead the NBA with more than six blocked shots per game, and Brooklyn ranks in the top five of the league in opponent shooting. Opponents are averaging fewer than 23 assists per game against the Nets, and the Knicks are No. 24 in field goal percentage, No. 22 in 3-point percentage and last in the NBA with 22.3 assists per game.

Offensively, Brooklyn is scoring 1.15 points per possession with top-five marks in field goal percentage, 3-point percentage and 2-point percentage. The Nets average well over 15 fast break points per game, and Brooklyn is in the top 10 in free throw accuracy and assists per game. New York's defense isn't fantastic either, with the Knicks ranking last in the NBA with 6.0 steals per game and No. 28 with 12.6 turnovers created per game.

Why the Knicks can cover

New York is playing some of its best basketball of the season in recent days. The Knicks are on an active six-game winning streak, out-scoring opponents by 15.5 points per 100 possessions over that sample. That includes more than 1.24 points per possession on offense and a 60.2% true shooting mark for New York. The Knicks have well-rounded offensive numbers, and New York is led by a pair of standouts in Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle. Brunson is averaging 23.6 points and 6.2 assists per game, with Randle producing 25.1 points and 10.5 rebounds per contest.

New York is in the top six of the NBA with a 115.9 offensive rating, and no team generates more second-chance points (17.1 per game) this season. The Knicks secure more than 32% of available offensive rebounds, and New York is firmly in the top five of the NBA with a 13% turnover rate and 25.6 free throw attempts per game. Brooklyn is in the bottom five of the NBA in free throw prevention, furthering that potential advantage.

