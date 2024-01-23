Two in-state rivals collide when the New York Knicks (26-17) go on the road to play the Brooklyn Nets (17-25) on Tuesday evening. The Knicks are playing good ball lately, winners of four of their last five games. On Jan. 20, New York blew out the Toronto Raptors 126-100. Meanwhile, the Nets are in a slump, dropping five of their last six games. On Sunday, they allowed a 22-0 run in the fourth quarter, eventually losing 125-114 to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Knicks vs. Nets spread: New York -4.5

Knicks vs. Nets over/under: 223 points

Knicks vs. Nets money line: New York -190, Brooklyn +158

NYK: The Knicks are 16-9 ATS when playing as the favorite this season

BKN: The Nets are 12-6-2 ATS at home this season

Why the Knicks can cover

Guard Jalen Brunson has been the Knicks' best player all season long. Brunson scores at all three levels with no problem and does a good job getting his teammates involved. The Villanova product leads the team in both points (26.5) and assists (6.5). He's dropped 30-plus points in four straight games. In Saturday's win over the Raptors, Brunson finished with 40 points and nine assists.

Forward Julius Randle plays the game with energy and fearlessness. Randle will put his head down to attack the lane but has the ability to knock down jumpers from the mid-range. The Kentucky product leads the team in rebounds (9.3) to go along with 24.1 points per game. In his last game, Randle produced a triple-double with 18 points, 16 rebounds, and 10 assists. See which team to pick here.

Why the Nets can cover

Forward Mikal Bridges is an athletic playmaker in the frontcourt. Bridges can create his own shot with ease and use his length to be an active defender. The 27-year-old leads the team in points (21.4) to go along with 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He dropped 26 points, six rebounds, and five assists in the loss to the Clippers.

Guard Cam Thomas is an aggressive scoring threat for the Nets. Thomas can hit jumpers on the outside with ease and scores from all three levels. The 22-year-old logs 20.6 points, 2.4 assists, and shoots 35% from downtown. He's dropped 20-plus points in four of his last five games. On Jan. 19 versus the Lakers, Thomas totaled 33 points and four assists. See which team to pick here.

