The Denver Nuggets (48-21) will try to build on their road win over Minnesota when they return home for a meeting with the New York Knicks (41-27) on Thursday night. Denver has won 12 of its last 14 games, including a 115-112 win at Minnesota on Tuesday. New York is riding a four-game winning streak heading into the final game of a four-game road trip. The Knicks are in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, while the Nuggets are a half-game behind the Thunder atop the Western Conference standings.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET at the Ball Arena in Denver. The Nuggets are favored by 9.5 points in the latest Nuggets vs. Knicks odds, while the over/under is 207.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Nuggets vs. Knicks spread: Nuggets -9.5

Nuggets vs. Knicks over/under: 207.5 points

Nuggets vs. Knicks money line: Nuggets: -438, Knicks: +338

Why the Nuggets can cover

Denver has only lost two games since returning from the All-Star Break, and only one of those losses came at home. The Nuggets have won six of their last seven games, including a 115-112 win at Minnesota on Tuesday. Star center Nikola Jokic had 35 points, 16 rebounds and two assists on 14 of 22 shooting, while power forward Aaron Gordon posted a double-double with 14 points and 11 boards.

The Nuggets broke a tie with Minnesota for second place in the Western Conference standings, sitting just a half-game behind first-place Oklahoma City. They are 14-1 in their last 15 home games against New York, and they have covered the spread in 12 of their last 18 games between these teams. New York has only covered the spread six times in its last 19 games and is without its starting frontcourt in OG Anunoby (elbow), Julius Randle (shoulder) and Mitchell Robinson (ankle).

Why the Knicks can cover

New York enters this game with plenty of confidence, rattling off a four-game winning streak to move into fourth place in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks were 3-point underdogs in their 98-91 win over the Kings last Saturday, as Jalen Brunson became the fourth Knicks player with back-to-back 40-point games. He poured in 42 points on 17 of 28 shooting after scoring 45 against Portland last Thursday.

Brunson stayed hot on Monday, leading the Knicks to a 119-112 win at Golden State by scoring 34 points. New York was a 6-point underdog, but Miles McBride chipped in a career-high 29 points on 9 of 13 shooting. The Knicks are trying to sweep the season series after crushing Denver in a 122-84 final at home in January.

How to make Nuggets vs. Knicks picks

