Knicks vs. Pacers Game 2 score: Indiana takes commanding 2-0 lead behind monster night from Pascal Siakam

The Knicks and Pacers played another close game on Friday

The Indiana Pacers have taken full control of the Eastern Conference finals with a dramatic 114-109 win over the New York Knicks in Game 2 on Friday. The Pacers now have a 2-0 lead, and will return to Indianapolis with a chance to potentially end the series at home.  Teams that go up 2-0 in the conference finals are 76-6 all-time. 

The Pacers jumped in front early, and briefly built a double-digit lead, but the Knicks quickly responded to get back in the game, and from there it was a back-and-forth affair that featured 17 ties and 17 lead changes. While this game was never going to match the theatrics of Game 1, it certainly did not disappoint. 

Pascal Siakam led the way for the Pacers with 39 points on 15 of 23 from the field, which set a new playoff career-high. He also added five rebounds and three assists in a clutch effort. He had plenty of help, as six different Pacers scored in double figures, including Tyrese Haliburton, who did not shoot the ball well, but finished with 14 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists. 

Jalen Brunson had 36 points and 11 assists for the Knicks, while Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges each had 20, but that was not enough to keep up with the Pacers' electric offense. 

Game 3 of this series is set for Sunday at 8 p.m. ET in Indianapolis. 

Brunson cuts it to three

What a turn of events here. It looked as though the Pacers were going to pull away down the stretch, but Jalen Brunson has scored a quick five points to cut the deficit down to three with 1:05 to play. This is suddenly anyone's game again. Can the Knicks pull off a comeback this time?

 
Pacers go up double digits

Tyrese Haliburton just threw a full court outlet pass that hit Pascal Siakam in stride for a layup that put the Pacers up by 10 with less than three minutes to play. This matches their biggest lead of the game, and they're now in control heading down the stretch. 

 
Pacers go ahead early in fourth with Brunson, Haliburton on the bench

Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Haliburton are both on the bench to start the fourth quarter, and the Pacers have won these minutes so far. Ben Sheppard just sank a 3-pointer from the top of the key to push their lead up to six and force Tom Thibodeau into a timeout. 

Will Brunson come back in after this break? Probably has to even though he's already played 30 minutes. Can't afford to fall further behind

 
Third quarter: Knicks 81 -- Pacers 81

Jalen Brunson just shook Andrew Nembhard with a nifty up-and-under move to tie the game heading into the fourth quarter. It looks like we're in for another thriller in this Eastern Conference finals. There have been 16 ties and 17 lead changes already, and neither team has led by more than 10. 

Brunson has 26 points and nine assists to lead the Knicks, while Pascal Siakam has 32 points for the Pacers. 

 
Siakam still carrying the Pacers

Pascal Siakam had 23 points in the first half to ensure the Pacers stayed in the game, and now he's helped them get back in front early in the second half. Siakam just converted a tough layup plus the foul, and will shoot his free throw for an and-one after the break. He's already up to 28 points for the game, which matches his high during this playoff run. 

 
Halftime: Knicks 52, Pacers 49

There has been no shortage of excitement in this series. After an incredible Game 1, the two teams have picked up right where they left off with a back-and-forth first half of Game 2. 

The Pacers jumped in front early, and briefly built a double-digit lead in the first quarter, but the Knicks delivered an immediate response to actually take the lead at the end of the opening frame. Then, in the second quarter, the Knicks had a surge of their own that was answered in kind by the Pacers. 

Jalen Brunson has 17 points to lead the way for the Knicks, who have also gotten 12 points from Karl-Anthony Towns. On the Pacers' side, it's been all Pascal Siakam. He has a game-high 23 points, while no one else is in double figures. Notably, Tyrese Haliburton has just two points on 1 of 7 from the field. 
