Knicks vs. Pacers Game 2 score: Indiana takes commanding 2-0 lead behind monster night from Pascal Siakam

The Indiana Pacers have taken full control of the Eastern Conference finals with a dramatic 114-109 win over the New York Knicks in Game 2 on Friday. The Pacers now have a 2-0 lead, and will return to Indianapolis with a chance to potentially end the series at home. Teams that go up 2-0 in the conference finals are 76-6 all-time.

The Pacers jumped in front early, and briefly built a double-digit lead, but the Knicks quickly responded to get back in the game, and from there it was a back-and-forth affair that featured 17 ties and 17 lead changes. While this game was never going to match the theatrics of Game 1, it certainly did not disappoint.

Pascal Siakam led the way for the Pacers with 39 points on 15 of 23 from the field, which set a new playoff career-high. He also added five rebounds and three assists in a clutch effort. He had plenty of help, as six different Pacers scored in double figures, including Tyrese Haliburton, who did not shoot the ball well, but finished with 14 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists.

Jalen Brunson had 36 points and 11 assists for the Knicks, while Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges each had 20, but that was not enough to keep up with the Pacers' electric offense.

Game 3 of this series is set for Sunday at 8 p.m. ET in Indianapolis.

CBS Sports will have more on this game shortly.