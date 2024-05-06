Old rivals are meeting again in the second round of the NBA playoffs, as the New York Knicks are set to take on the Indiana Pacers, with Game 1 scheduled for Monday night at Madison Square Garden. The "World's Most Famous Arena" has been the site of many legendary battles between these clubs, and more could be in store over the next few weeks.

But before Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Haliburton lead their teams onto the court, let's take a trip down memory lane and revisit some of the best playoff moments between the two franchises, who faced off six times in the postseason over an eight-year span between 1993 and 2000.

1993: Starks ejected for headbutting Miller

The Indiana Pacers made the jump from the ABA to the NBA when the two leagues merged ahead of the 1976-77 season. Once ABA royalty, they struggled to find their footing in the NBA until the 1990, when they began a run of 16 playoff appearances in 17 seasons.

In 1993, they met the Knicks in the playoffs for the first time. While the Knicks won the best-of-five first-round series 3-1, the competitive nature of the games was a sign of what was to come.

During Game 3, John Starks and Reggie Miller were jawing at each other as they ran up the court, when Starks suddenly headbutted Miller. Starks was ejected from the game and Miller went on to score 36 points in the Pacers' only win of the series.

1994: Miller taunts Spike Lee; Ewing plays hero in Game 7

The next season, the Knicks and Pacers met again in the playoffs, but this time in the Eastern Conference Finals. New York jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead in the series, but Indiana won the next two at home to even the matchup at 2-2 and send it back to MSG for a pivotal Game 5.

After jumping out to an early lead, the Knicks were in control much of the night and entered the fourth quarter with a 12-point lead. That's when Reggie Miller took over the game. He poured in 25 of his game-high 39 points in the final frame to lead a stunning comeback. The Pacers outscored the Knicks 35-16 in the fourth en route to a 93-86 win and a 3-2 series lead.

During his scoring barrage, Miller got into it with Knicks superfan and acclaimed film director Spike Lee, and flashed the choke sign his way.

Miller's taunt became an iconic image and one of the defining moments of his career.

Lee and the Knicks got the last laugh that season, however. The Knicks won the next two contests to take the series in seven games, thanks in large part to a heroic effort from Patrick Ewing, who put up 24 points, 22 rebounds, seven assists and five blocks in Game 7.

1995: 8 points, 9 seconds; Ewing can't save the Knicks this time

After a first-round meeting in 1993 and a conference finals showdown in 1994, the Knicks and Pacers met in the second round in 1995. This time, the Pacers finally came out on top in another classic seven-game series that is still being talked about today.

In Game 1, the Knicks were up 105-99 with less than 20 seconds to play, and seemed to be on their way to an important win to start the series. Reggie Miller had other ideas. He scored eight points in nine seconds to flip the game on its head and give the Pacers the win.

Miller hit a 3-pointer to make it 105-102, then stole Patrick Ewing's inbound pass and hit another 3 to tie it up at 105-105. The Pacers then fouled John Starks, but he missed both free throws and Ewing missed a follow-up jumper off the offensive rebound. Miller was then fouled in the scramble for the rebound. He went down to the other end and made both shots at the line to put the Pacers in front for good at 107-105.

The Knicks bounced back to win Game 2, but the Pacers defended homecourt to take a 3-1 series lead and were feeling comfortable ahead of Game 5. They nearly closed it out in five games, but Ewing hit a spinning game-winner in the closing seconds to keep the Knicks' season alive. The Knicks then went on the road to take Game 6 and force a Game 7 back in the Garden.

In fitting fashion, that final game also went down to the wire, but Ewing couldn't save the Knicks again. With five seconds to play, the Knicks were down by two with the ball and Ewing drove to the rim but somehow missed a layup that would have sent the game to overtime.

1999: Johnson's 4-point play key in Knicks' Cinderella run

The Knicks snuck into the playoffs as the No. 8 seed in the playoffs in the lockout-shortened 1999 season. Once there, they stunned the Miami Heat in the first round, then swept the Atlanta Hawks to reach the Eastern Conference Finals, where they again met the Pacers.

New York won Game 1, but their Cinderella run seemed to be over when Patrick Ewing went down with an Achilles injury in Game 2 that would sideline him for the rest of the playoffs. As it turned out, luck was still on their side. At the end of Game 3, Larry Johnson delivered one of the most important players in franchise history by converting a (controversial) 4-point play in the closing seconds to turn a three-point deficit into a one-point lead.

The Knicks held on to win Game 3, then took the series in six games to become the first No. 8 seed in NBA history to reach the NBA Finals.

2000: Miller leads Pacers to first (and so far only) Finals

Following their surprise defeat in 1999, the Pacers regrouped and established themselves as the best team in the Eastern Conference in 2000. When they met the Knicks again in the Eastern Conference Finals, they were out for revenge and did not waste their opportunity.

With a chance to clinch the series on the road in Game 6, Reggie Miller (17 points) nearly outscored the Knicks (18) by himself in the fourth quarter, to send the Pacers to the Finals for the first, and so far only, time in franchise history.

2013: Hibbert blocks Carmelo to seal the series

Here's a look at their most-recent playoff meeting. It would take 13 years for the Knicks and Pacers to meet again after the 2000 matchup. By then, the Knicks were led by Carmelo Anthony and Amar'e Stoudemire, while the Pacers had a budding young superstar in Paul George.

With George leading the way, the Pacers jumped out to a 3-1 series lead, but the veteran Knicks would not give up without a fight. New York won Game 5 at home to keep its season alive, and Game 6 back in Indianapolis was heading down to the wire until Roy Hibbert came up with the best play of his career.

Late in the fourth quarter, the Knicks were up by two when Anthony caught the ball on the block, spun past George and went to the rim for a slam that could have pushed the lead to four and deflated the crowd. Instead, Hibbert met Anthony at the summit for an incredible block that turned the tide.

The Pacers outscored the Knicks 16-7 the rest of the way to take the series and advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.