Knicks vs. Pacers: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Knicks vs. Pacers basketball game
Who's Playing
New York (home) vs. Indiana (away)
Current Records: New York 4-18; Indiana 14-8
What to Know
The New York Knicks will stay at home another game and welcome the Indiana Pacers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Madison Square Garden. New York is limping into the game on an eight-game losing streak.
It's never fun to lose, and it even less fun to lose 129-92, which was the final score in New York's tilt against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday. SF Marcus Morris had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with ten points on 4-for-13 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Indiana came up short against the Detroit Pistons on Friday, falling 108-101.
The Knicks aren't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. They have failed bettors in their past three games, so buyers beware.
Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $43.00
Odds
The Pacers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Knicks.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 208
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Indiana have won ten out of their last 14 games against New York.
- Mar 12, 2019 - Indiana 103 vs. New York 98
- Jan 11, 2019 - Indiana 121 vs. New York 106
- Dec 16, 2018 - Indiana 110 vs. New York 99
- Oct 31, 2018 - Indiana 107 vs. New York 101
- Feb 11, 2018 - Indiana 121 vs. New York 113
- Dec 04, 2017 - Indiana 115 vs. New York 97
- Nov 05, 2017 - New York 108 vs. Indiana 101
- Mar 14, 2017 - New York 87 vs. Indiana 81
- Jan 23, 2017 - New York 109 vs. Indiana 103
- Jan 07, 2017 - Indiana 123 vs. New York 109
- Dec 20, 2016 - New York 118 vs. Indiana 111
- Apr 12, 2016 - Indiana 102 vs. New York 90
- Apr 03, 2016 - Indiana 92 vs. New York 87
- Feb 24, 2016 - Indiana 108 vs. New York 105
