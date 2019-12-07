Knicks vs. Pacers: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

New York (home) vs. Indiana (away)

Current Records: New York 4-18; Indiana 14-8

What to Know

The New York Knicks will stay at home another game and welcome the Indiana Pacers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Madison Square Garden. New York is limping into the game on an eight-game losing streak.

It's never fun to lose, and it even less fun to lose 129-92, which was the final score in New York's tilt against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday. SF Marcus Morris had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with ten points on 4-for-13 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Indiana came up short against the Detroit Pistons on Friday, falling 108-101.

The Knicks aren't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. They have failed bettors in their past three games, so buyers beware.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana

Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $43.00

Odds

The Pacers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Knicks.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 208

Series History

Indiana have won ten out of their last 14 games against New York.