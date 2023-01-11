Who's Playing

Indiana @ New York

Current Records: Indiana 23-18; New York 22-19

What to Know

This Wednesday, the Indiana Pacers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.59 points per game. They will take on the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Madison Square Garden after having had a few days off. Indiana should still be riding high after a victory, while New York will be looking to right the ship.

The Pacers didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 116-111 win. Indiana can attribute much of their success to center Myles Turner, who had 29 points along with nine rebounds and four blocks.

Speaking of close games: New York was close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 111-107 to the Milwaukee Bucks. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but New York had been the slight favorite coming in. Point guard Jalen Brunson did his best for the Knicks, finishing with 44 points (a whopping 41% of their total) in addition to seven boards.

It was close but no cigar for the Pacers as they fell 109-106 to New York in the teams' previous meeting last month. Can Indiana avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Odds

The Knicks are a 5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Indiana have won 15 out of their last 25 games against New York.