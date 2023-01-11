Who's Playing
Indiana @ New York
Current Records: Indiana 23-18; New York 22-19
What to Know
This Wednesday, the Indiana Pacers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.59 points per game. They will take on the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Madison Square Garden after having had a few days off. Indiana should still be riding high after a victory, while New York will be looking to right the ship.
The Pacers didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 116-111 win. Indiana can attribute much of their success to center Myles Turner, who had 29 points along with nine rebounds and four blocks.
Speaking of close games: New York was close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 111-107 to the Milwaukee Bucks. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but New York had been the slight favorite coming in. Point guard Jalen Brunson did his best for the Knicks, finishing with 44 points (a whopping 41% of their total) in addition to seven boards.
It was close but no cigar for the Pacers as they fell 109-106 to New York in the teams' previous meeting last month. Can Indiana avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $66.99
Odds
The Knicks are a 5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Indiana have won 15 out of their last 25 games against New York.
- Dec 18, 2022 - New York 109 vs. Indiana 106
- Jan 04, 2022 - New York 104 vs. Indiana 94
- Dec 08, 2021 - Indiana 122 vs. New York 102
- Nov 15, 2021 - New York 92 vs. Indiana 84
- Nov 03, 2021 - Indiana 111 vs. New York 98
- Feb 27, 2021 - New York 110 vs. Indiana 107
- Jan 02, 2021 - New York 106 vs. Indiana 102
- Dec 23, 2020 - Indiana 121 vs. New York 107
- Feb 21, 2020 - Indiana 106 vs. New York 98
- Feb 01, 2020 - New York 92 vs. Indiana 85
- Dec 07, 2019 - Indiana 104 vs. New York 103
- Mar 12, 2019 - Indiana 103 vs. New York 98
- Jan 11, 2019 - Indiana 121 vs. New York 106
- Dec 16, 2018 - Indiana 110 vs. New York 99
- Oct 31, 2018 - Indiana 107 vs. New York 101
- Feb 11, 2018 - Indiana 121 vs. New York 113
- Dec 04, 2017 - Indiana 115 vs. New York 97
- Nov 05, 2017 - New York 108 vs. Indiana 101
- Mar 14, 2017 - New York 87 vs. Indiana 81
- Jan 23, 2017 - New York 109 vs. Indiana 103
- Jan 07, 2017 - Indiana 123 vs. New York 109
- Dec 20, 2016 - New York 118 vs. Indiana 111
- Apr 12, 2016 - Indiana 102 vs. New York 90
- Apr 03, 2016 - Indiana 92 vs. New York 87
- Feb 24, 2016 - Indiana 108 vs. New York 105