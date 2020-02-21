Knicks vs. Pacers: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Indiana @ New York

Current Records: Indiana 32-23; New York 17-38

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers have enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon dust off their road jerseys. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the New York Knicks will meet up at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at Madison Square Garden. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 177 points combined.

Indiana beat the Milwaukee Bucks 118-111 last week. Indiana's small forward T.J. Warren was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 35 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, New York received a tough blow last Wednesday as they fell 114-96 to the Washington Wizards. Point guard Elfrid Payton put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 19 points and eight assists in addition to five steals.

The Pacers' win brought them up to 32-23 while the Knicks' loss pulled them down to 17-38. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Pacers come into the game boasting the third highest field goal percentage in the league at 47.80%. Less enviably, New York is third worst in the league in points per game, with only 104.8 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Knicks.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana

Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $119.00

Odds

The Pacers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: 212

Series History

Indiana have won 11 out of their last 16 games against New York.