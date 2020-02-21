Knicks vs. Pacers: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Knicks vs. Pacers basketball game
Who's Playing
Indiana @ New York
Current Records: Indiana 32-23; New York 17-38
What to Know
The Indiana Pacers have enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon dust off their road jerseys. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the New York Knicks will meet up at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at Madison Square Garden. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 177 points combined.
Indiana beat the Milwaukee Bucks 118-111 last week. Indiana's small forward T.J. Warren was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 35 points along with seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, New York received a tough blow last Wednesday as they fell 114-96 to the Washington Wizards. Point guard Elfrid Payton put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 19 points and eight assists in addition to five steals.
The Pacers' win brought them up to 32-23 while the Knicks' loss pulled them down to 17-38. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Pacers come into the game boasting the third highest field goal percentage in the league at 47.80%. Less enviably, New York is third worst in the league in points per game, with only 104.8 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Knicks.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $119.00
Odds
The Pacers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 6-point favorite.
Over/Under: 212
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Indiana have won 11 out of their last 16 games against New York.
- Feb 01, 2020 - New York 92 vs. Indiana 85
- Dec 07, 2019 - Indiana 104 vs. New York 103
- Mar 12, 2019 - Indiana 103 vs. New York 98
- Jan 11, 2019 - Indiana 121 vs. New York 106
- Dec 16, 2018 - Indiana 110 vs. New York 99
- Oct 31, 2018 - Indiana 107 vs. New York 101
- Feb 11, 2018 - Indiana 121 vs. New York 113
- Dec 04, 2017 - Indiana 115 vs. New York 97
- Nov 05, 2017 - New York 108 vs. Indiana 101
- Mar 14, 2017 - New York 87 vs. Indiana 81
- Jan 23, 2017 - New York 109 vs. Indiana 103
- Jan 07, 2017 - Indiana 123 vs. New York 109
- Dec 20, 2016 - New York 118 vs. Indiana 111
- Apr 12, 2016 - Indiana 102 vs. New York 90
- Apr 03, 2016 - Indiana 92 vs. New York 87
- Feb 24, 2016 - Indiana 108 vs. New York 105
