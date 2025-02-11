The New York Knicks (34-18) and the Indiana Pacers (29-22) meet in an Eastern Conference showdown on Tuesday. The Knicks had their two-game win streak put to an end last time out. On Saturday, the Boston Celtics beat New York 131-104. The Pacers have dropped two of their last three games. On Feb. 8, the Los Angeles Lakers defeated Indiana 124-117. OG Anunoby (toe) is questionable for New York. Myles Turner (neck) is questionable for the Pacers.

Tipoff from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana is at 7:30 p.m. ET. New York is a 2-point favorite in the latest Knicks vs. Pacers odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 239.5. Before locking in any Pacers vs. Knicks picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Knicks vs. Pacers spread: New York -2

Knicks vs. Pacers over/under: 239.5 points

Knicks vs. Pacers money line: New York -125, Indiana +106

NYK: The Knicks are 26-25-1 against the spread this season

IND: The Pacers are 25-25-1 against the spread this season

Why the Knicks can cover

Guard Jalen Brunson is the main ball handler and shot creator for New York. Brunson ranks ninth in the NBA in points (26.3) and assists (7.5). He's also knocking down 39% of his 3-pointers. Brunson has scored 35-plus points in two of his last three games. In his last outing, Brunson racked up 36 points, five assists and made three 3-pointers.

Center Karl-Anthony Towns is a floor-spacer on offense and a consistent rebounder. Towns is second in the NBA in rebounds (13.5) with 24 points per game. On Feb. 4 against the Raptors, he notched 27 points and 20 rebounds. That was his 39th double-double this campaign.

Why the Pacers can cover

Guard Tyrese Haliburton is a pass-first playmaker in the backcourt. Haliburton consistently sets his teammates up and can hit perimeter jumpers to space the court. The 24-year-old is sixth in the league in assists (8.5) with 17.8 points per game. He's logged eight-plus assists in four of the last six games. In the loss to the Lakers, Haliburton had 19 points and nine dimes.

Forward Pascal Siakam generates production as a scorer and rebounder. He leads the team in points (20.7) and rebounds (7.4) while shooting 53% from the field. The 30-year-old has scored at least 20 points in six of the last seven matchups. On Feb. 6 versus the Clippers, Siakam had 33 points and 11 rebounds.

How to make Knicks vs. Pacers picks

