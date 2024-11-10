The Indiana Pacers will host the New York Knicks for an Eastern Conference clash on Sunday. Indiana is off to a 4-5 start and is currently fifth in the Eastern Conference standings, while New York is 4-4 on the year and fourth in the East. The two teams played on Oct. 25 for their first matchup of the season and the Knicks won 123-98 as 4.5-point home favorites.

Tipoff from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis is set for 5 p.m. ET. The SportsLine consensus lists New York as the 3.5-point favorite in the latest Pacers vs. Knicks odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 229. Before making any Knicks vs. Pacers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 3 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 101-64 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning more than $3,000. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Pacers vs. Knicks and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Knicks vs. Pacers:

Pacers vs. Knicks spread: Indiana +3.5

Pacers vs. Knicks over/under: 229 points

Pacers vs. Knicks money line: Indiana +131, New York -155

Pacers vs. Knicks picks: See picks at SportsLine

Pacers vs. Knicks streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Pacers can cover

The Pacers are coming off a 103-83 loss to the Hornets on Friday but it wasn't all bad. Pascal Siakam had 27 points on 11-of-17 shooting, while Bennedict Mathurin had 22 points and went 8-for-16 from the floor. However, the rest of the Pacers combined to go 9-for-50 from the floor and 2-of-20 from the 3-point line.

This is a rematch of an Eastern Conference semifinal series from a season ago that the Pacers won in seven games. They've also won and covered the spread in two of their last three head-to-head matchups with the Knicks. See which team to pick here.

Why the Knicks can cover

New York is coming off a convincing 116-94 win over the Bucks on Friday where the Knicks held Milwaukee to 7-for-30 from beyond the arc. Karl-Anthony Towns led the way with 32 points and 11 rebounds in the victory and six different Knicks reached double-figures in scoring.

Towns also had a big night in the Oct. 25 win over Indiana, with 21 points and 15 rebounds. He was one of four New York starters to score at least 20 points in that game, with Jalen Brunson leading all scorers with 26. See which team to pick here.

How to make Pacers vs. Knicks picks

The model has simulated Knicks vs. Pacers 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over on the point total, and it also says one side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Pacers vs. Knicks, and which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Knicks vs. Pacers spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 101-64 roll on top-rated NBA picks since last season, and find out.