Eastern Conference powerhouses battle when the Indiana Pacers meet the New York Knicks in a key early-season NBA matchup on Friday night. Indiana opened its season with a 115-109 win at Detroit on Wednesday, while New York dropped a 132-109 decision at Boston on Tuesday. The Pacers, who finished 47-35 and were the sixth seed last season, were 32-20 against conference foes in 2023-24. The Knicks, who were the second seed at 50-32 a year ago, were 35-17 against the East. Indiana defeated New York 4-3 in the Eastern Conference semifinals last year.

Tip-off from Madison Square Garden in New York is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Knicks lead the all-time regular-season series 100-95, but Indiana has won three of the last four meetings, including two of three in New York. The Knicks are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Pacers vs. Knicks odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 227.

Knicks vs. Pacers spread: New York -5.5

Knicks vs. Pacers over/under: 227 points

Knicks vs. Pacers money line: New York -226, Indiana +186

IND: 54-43-3 ATS since start of last season

NY: 49-44-3 ATS since start of last season

Why the Knicks can cover

Point guard Jalen Brunson powers the New York offense. In 77 starts a year ago, he averaged 28.7 points, 6.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds. He connected on 47.9% of his field goals, including a blistering 40.1% from 3-point range, and 84.7% of his free throws. In the season opener at Boston, he scored 22 points in 25 minutes, hitting on 64.3% of his field goals, including one of two from 3-point range, and all three free throws.

Center Karl-Anthony Towns made his debut against the Celtics and scored 12 points, while adding seven rebounds and three assists. He was acquired earlier this month in a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The top pick in the 2015 NBA Draft has career averages of 22.9 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.3 blocks. In 574 career games, he is connecting on 52.4% of his shots from the floor, 39.8% of his 3-pointers and 83.9% of his free throws. See which team to pick here.

Why the Pacers can cover

Center Myles Turner is off to a solid start to the season. In the win over Detroit, he scored 20 points, while grabbing nine rebounds, dishing out four assists and blocking four shots. In 77 games last year, all starts, he averaged 17.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and 1.3 assists. He hit on 52.4% of his field goals and 77.3% of his free throws. He ranked ninth in the NBA in blocked shots last season with 144.

Point guard Tyrese Haliburton is among Indiana's top scorers. In 69 regular-season games last year, including 68 starts, he averaged 20.1 points, 10.9 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 32.2 minutes of action. He had four double-doubles and one triple-double in 15 postseason games in 2023-24. The fifth-year veteran, who was drafted in the first round of the 2020 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings, opened the season with 15 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals in the win over Detroit. See which team to pick here.

