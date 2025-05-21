The 3-seed New York Knicks and the 4-seed Indiana Pacers battle in Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday. The Pacers won both series against the Milwaukee Bucks and the Cleveland Cavaliers in five games. On May 13, Indiana beat the Cavs 114-105. Meanwhile, New York defeated the Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics in six games to advance to the ECF. The Knicks eliminated the Celtics 119-81 on May 16.

Tipoff is at 8 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden in New York, where the home team went 27-14 in the regular season. New York is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Knicks vs. Pacers odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 224. Before locking in any Pacers vs. Knicks picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters the conference finals of the 2025 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 159-117 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning nearly $4,000. It is also 23-11 (68%) on top-rated NBA against-the-spread picks this season.

Now, the model has simulated Pacers vs. Knicks 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Pacers vs. Knicks:

Why the Knicks can cover

The Knicks head into this game with an 8-4 record against the spread in the 2025 NBA playoffs, while going 22-18-1 ATS during the season as the favorite. Guard Jalen Brunson is the lead ball handler and scorer for New York. He's leading the team in points (28.8) and assists (7.7). Brunson has scored at least 30 points six times this postseason.

Guard Josh Hart is a high-energy player who does a lot of the dirty work. Hart averages 13.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. He has three double-doubles this postseason, while notching a 10-point, 11-rebound and 11-assist triple-double in the Game 6 win over Boston.

Why the Pacers can cover

The Pacers head into this game well-rested, last playing on May 13. Indiana is 5-1 against the spread with four-plus days of rest. In addition, the Pacers are 7-3 against the spread in the postseason and 9-5 against the spread with the rest advantage. Forward Pascal Siakam gives this team a consistent scorer. He leads the team in points (18.8) with 6.2 rebounds per game.

He's scored 20-plus points in two straight games. In his last outing, Siakam had 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Guard Tyrese Haliburton is a pass-first playmaker who can score from multiple spots on the court. He's first on the team in assists (9.3) with 17.5 points per game.

How to make Pacers vs. Knicks picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Pacers vs. Knicks and is leaning Under the total, projecting 223 combined points.

