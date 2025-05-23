The 3-seed New York Knicks host the 4-seed Indiana Pacers in Game 2 of the 2025 NBA Eastern Conference finals on Friday. The Knicks blew a 17-point 4th quarter lead in Game 1 as Indiana escaped with a 138-135 victory over New York to gain a 1-0 series lead. Both teams enter into this contest with clean injury reports.

Tipoff is at 8 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden in New York City. New York is a 6-point favorite in the latest Knicks vs. Pacers odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 225.5.

Why the Knicks can cover

New York will come out aggressive in Game 2 to even the series before heading to Indiana for Games 3 and 4. New York is 21-14 ATS after a loss and 31-22-1 against the spread with an equal amount of rest. Guard Jalen Brunson continues to be a reliable playmaker. In the 2025 NBA playoffs, he ranks first on the team in points (29.9) and assists (7.5). In Game 1, Brunson finished with 43 points and five dimes.

Forward Karl-Anthony Towns is another offensive outlet for New York. He has nine double-doubles in the 2025 NBA playoffs. In Game 1, the Kentucky product poured in 35 points, 12 rebounds and knocked down four 3-pointers. In 18 career games versus Indiana, Towns averages 27.8 points and 11.1 rebounds.

Why the Pacers can cover

Indiana has found ways to consistently pull off clutch wins this postseason. Its win in Game 1 was its third in the 2025 NBA playoffs when down by at least seven points with 40 seconds or less left. The Pacers are 8-3 against the spread in the postseason, while also being 17-10 against the spread as the away underdog.

Guard Tyrese Haliburton is a nifty playmaker who can create his own looks on the offensive end. He's leading the team in points (18.5) and assists (9.5) in the playoffs. In Game 1, Haliburton had 31 points and 11 assists. This was his sixth double-double in the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

