The Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks collide in Game 3 of the 2025 NBA Eastern Conference finals on Sunday night. The Pacers went on the road and took both games at Madison Square Garden. On Friday, Indiana defeated the Knicks 114-109. They have now beaten the Knicks in six of the past seven playoff games. Both clubs go into this game with empty injury reports.

Tipoff is at 8 p.m. ET from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana. Indiana is a 2-point favorite in the latest Pacers vs. Knicks odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 223.5. Before locking in any Knicks vs. Pacers picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters the conference finals of the 2025 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 159-117 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning nearly $4,000. It is also 23-11 (68%) on top-rated NBA against-the-spread picks this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Knicks vs. Pacers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Knicks vs. Pacers:

Why the Knicks can cover

Guard Jalen Brunson is a reliable offensive playmaker for the Knicks. Brunson ranks first on the team in both points (30.4) and assists (7.7) this postseason. The 28-year-old has scored at least 35 points in three of his last five playoff games. In Game 2, Brunson stuffed the stat sheet with 36 points and 11 assists.

The Knicks understand their backs are against the wall in this one. New York is 21-15 against the spread after a loss and 31-23-1 against the spread with equal rest to the opponent. Forward Mikal Bridges plays hard on both ends of the floor, logging 15.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.9 steals per game in the 2025 NBA playoffs. The Villanova product had 20-plus points in two of his last three games. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Pacers can cover

Indiana heads into this game with a 9-3 record against the spread in the postseason. They are also 30-28-2 against the spread with one day off. The depth of this team makes them tough to beat. In the Game 2 win, Indiana had six players score in double figures, including all five starters. Pascal Siakam finished with a playoff-high 39 points with five boards and three assists. He's leading the team in scoring (20.3) during the 2025 NBA playoffs.

Forward Aaron Nesmith continued his solid postseason play, totaling 12 points, seven rebounds, and went 2-of-3 from downtown. The 25-year-old has scored at least 12 points in 10 of his last 11 playoff games. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Knicks vs. Pacers picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Knicks vs. Pacers and is leaning Under the total, projecting 222 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Knicks vs. Pacers, and which side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Knicks vs. Pacers spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.