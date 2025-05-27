The New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers link up in Game 4 of the 2025 NBA Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday night. The Pacers jumped out to a 2-0 series lead after taking both games at MSG. With their backs against the wall, the Knicks rallied from a 20-point deficit and beat Indiana 106-100 in Game 3.

Tipoff is at 8 p.m. ET from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Indiana is a 2-point favorite in the latest Pacers vs. Knicks odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 220.5. Indiana is priced at -134 on the money line (risk $134 to win $100), while New York is listed at +113 (risk $100 to win $113). Before locking in any Knicks vs. Pacers picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Knicks vs. Pacers:

Why the Knicks can cover

The Knicks have some momentum going into this contest after coming back from a 20-point hole in Game 3. The pressure is back on Indiana, and New York hopes to capitalize. The Knicks are 32-25-1 against the spread with one day of rest. This team was also 32-23-1 against the spread with equal rest.

Forward Karl-Anthony Towns carried this group when it mattered in Game 4. Towns finished with 24 points and 15 rebounds, while scoring a team-high 20 points in the fourth quarter. Guard Jalen Brunson is another reliable offensive outlet, scoring 23 points in Game 3.

Why the Pacers can cover

The Pacers are 19-13-2 against the spread after a loss, with a 9-4 mark against the spread in the playoffs. Guard Tyrese Haliburton is a quality playmaker who can also create his own shot. In the 2025 NBA playoffs, he leads the team in assists (9.4) with 18.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. In his last game, Haliburton had 20 points and seven dimes.

Center Myles Turner has the skillset to score from inside and outside. This postseason, he's logging 16.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game. He's scored at least 14 points and two blocks in two consecutive games. On Sunday, Turner finished with 19 points, four rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

How to make Knicks vs. Pacers picks

