The New York Knicks are on the brink of elimination as they host the Indiana Pacers in Game 5 of the 2025 NBA Eastern Conference finals on Thursday. The Pacers were able to bounce back after dropping Game 3 on their home court. On Tuesday, Indiana defeated the Knicks 130-121. New York is 3-5 at MSG this postseason, while the Pacers are 6-1 as the road team in the 2025 NBA Playoffs. Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) is questionable for New York, while Aaron Nesmith (ankle) is questionable for Indiana.

Tipoff is at 8 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden in New York City. New York is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Pacers vs. Knicks odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 222.5. New York is priced at -177 on the money line (risk $177 to win $100), while Indiana is listed at +148 (risk $100 to win $148). Before locking in any Knicks vs. Pacers picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters the conference finals of the 2025 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 159-117 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning nearly $4,000. It is also 23-11 (68%) on top-rated NBA against-the-spread picks this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Pacers vs. Knicks 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Knicks vs. Pacers:

Why the Knicks can cover

New York will enter this game with a 22-15 against the spread record after a loss. It is also 22-20-1 against the spread as the home favorite. Guard Jalen Brunson continues to be the most consistent offensive force for this team. In his last outing, Brunson tallied 31 points, five assists, and two steals. That was his third game this series with 30-plus points.

Forward OG Anunoby is a fierce defender with great instincts. He can also score the ball from all three levels. In the 2025 Eastern Conference Finals, he's averaging 17.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.3 steals, and two blocks per game. On Tuesday, he had 22 points and four boards. This was the fourth straight game with at least 16 points. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Why the Pacers can cover

Guard Tyrese Haliburton scans the floor as a playmaker while being a smooth scorer. In the 2025 NBA Playoffs, he's leading the team in assists (9.8) with 19.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. In the Game 4 win, Haliburton had 32 points, 12 rebounds, 15 assists, and zero turnovers. He became just the third player in NBA playoff history to post at least 30 points, 10 rebounds, and 15 assists.

The Pacers are 23-16-1 against the spread and 10-4 against the spread in the postseason. They are also 18-10 against the spread as the away underdog. In addition, Indiana has covered the spread in five of its last six playoff games. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Pacers vs. Knicks picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Knicks vs. Pacers and is leaning Over the total, projecting 225 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Pacers vs. Knicks, and which side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Knicks vs. Pacers spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.