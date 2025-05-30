The New York Knicks go on the road to play against the Indiana Pacers in Game 6 of the 2025 NBA Eastern Conference finals on Saturday. The Knicks defended their home court and were able to force their way back to Indiana. On Thursday, New York defeated Indiana 111-94. These teams have played eight times, including both regular-season and postseason matches, and those matchups are tied 4-4.

Tipoff is at 8 p.m. ET from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Indiana is a 4-point favorite in the latest Pacers vs. Knicks odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 219. Indiana is priced at -175 on the money line (risk $175 to win $100), while New York is listed at +146 (risk $100 to win $146). Before locking in any Knicks vs. Pacers picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters the second week of the conference finals of the 2025 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 160-118 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning nearly $4,000. It is also 24-11 (69%) on top-rated NBA against-the-spread picks this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Knicks vs. Pacers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Knicks vs. Pacers:

Why the Knicks can cover

New York is coming off a 17-point victory, its largest one of the series. The Knicks are also 33-24-1 against the spread when they get an equal amount of rest as the opponent. Guard Jalen Brunson has been a dependable force all year long. He's leading the team in points (30.1) and assists (7) this postseason.

Brunson has poured in 30-plus points in four of his last five matchups. In Game 5, the 28-year-old finished with 32 points, five boards and five dimes. Forward Karl-Anthony Towns has recorded three straight double-doubles with at least 20 points and 12 boards. In his last outing, Towns had 24 points and 13 rebounds. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Pacers can cover

The Pacers are 5-2 on their home court during the 2025 NBA playoffs. They have also gone 20-13-2 against the spread after a loss. Forward Pascal Siakam can score from all three levels. He's leading the team in points (20.4) and rebounds (5.8) in the postseason. In Game 4, Siakam had 30 points and five boards.

Guard Tyrese Haliburton didn't play well in his last game, but he's been effective throughout the playoffs. He's first on the team in assists (9.5) with 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. Haliburton has three double-doubles with 10-plus assists in the series against New York. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Knicks vs. Pacers picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Knicks vs. Pacers and is leaning Over the total, projecting 221 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Knicks vs. Pacers, and which side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Knicks vs. Pacers spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.