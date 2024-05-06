The sixth-seeded Indiana Pacers renew their postseason rivalry with the second-seeded New York Knicks when they meet in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal matchup on Monday in the 2024 NBA playoffs. This will be the eighth playoff series between the teams, but first since 2013. The Pacers (47-35), who placed third in the Central Division this season, are 22-22 on the road in 2023-2024, including the postseason. The Knicks (50-32), who took second in the Atlantic Division, are 29-15 on their home court this year. The Knicks are without Julius Randle (shoulder) and Bojan Bogdanovic (foot), while Indiana won't have Bennedict Mathurin (shoulder). Tyrese Haliburton (back) is listed as questionable for Indiana, though he didn't miss any time with this injury in the last series.

Tipoff from Madison Square Garden in New York is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. New York leads the all-time series 119-117, but Indiana holds a 22-19 edge in the playoffs. The Knicks are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Pacers vs. Knicks odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 217. Before making any Knicks vs. Pacers picks, be sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Knicks vs. Pacers spread: New York -5.5

Knicks vs. Pacers over/under: 217 points

Knicks vs. Pacers money line: New York -230, Indiana +188

IND: The Pacers are 47-39-3 ATS this season

NYK: The Knicks are 29-21 ATS this season when favored

Why the Knicks can cover

Point guard Jalen Brunson has been red hot in the 2024 NBA playoffs. In six games, all starts, he is averaging 35.5 points, nine assists and 4.5 rebounds in 43.8 minutes of action. He has scored 39 or more points in each of the last four games, including a 41-point, 12-assist effort in the Game 6 series-clinching win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday. He posted three double-doubles in the series, including a 47-point and 10-assist effort in a 97-92 win at Philadelphia in Game 4.

Shooting guard Josh Hart posted three double-doubles in the first-round series win over the 76ers. In Game 6, he scored 16 points, while grabbing 14 rebounds and adding seven assists in 46 minutes. He had 21 points, 15 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals in a 104-101 Game 2 win. For the postseason, he is averaging 16.8 points, 12.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists and one block in 46.3 minutes. See which team to pick here.

Why the Pacers can cover

Power forward Pascal Siakam had his way in the first-round series win over the injury-plagued Milwaukee Bucks. In six games, all starts, he averaged 22.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 37.8 minutes. Siakam had two double-doubles in the series, including a 36-point and 13-rebound performance in the 109-94 Game 1 loss at Milwaukee. He followed that up in Game 2 with 37 points and 11 rebounds as the Pacers earned a 125-108 victory.

Also helping lead the Indiana offense is Haliburton. The 24-year-old averaged 16 points, 5.8 rebounds and 9.3 assists in 36.3 minutes against the Bucks in the opening round as he battled back spasms. In the 120-98 Game 6 close-out win over Milwaukee, he scored 17 points, dished out 10 assists and grabbed six rebounds in 32 minutes. He registered a triple-double in a 121-118 overtime win over the Bucks in Game 3, scoring 18 points, while adding 16 assists and 10 rebounds. See which team to pick here.

How to make Pacers vs. Knicks picks

