The sixth-seeded Indiana Pacers look to knot up the series at 2-2 when they battle the second-seeded New York Knicks in their Game 4 Eastern Conference semifinal matchup on Sunday. After dropping the first two games, Indiana registered a 111-106 win in Game 3 on Friday. The Knicks (50-32), who are 25-20 on the road this season, are looking to reach the conference finals for the first time since 1999-2000, when they lost in six games to Indiana. The Pacers (47-35), who are 30-15 at home in 2023-2024, including 4-0 in the playoffs, are looking to reach the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2013-2014, when they lost to Miami in six games. Knicks forward OG Anunoby has been ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Tip-off from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Pacers are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Knicks vs. Pacers odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 218.5.

Knicks vs. Pacers spread: Indiana -5.5

Knicks vs. Pacers over/under: 218.5 points

Knicks vs. Pacers money line: New York +185, Indiana -222

NYK: The Knicks have hit the money line in 54 of their last 85 games (+19.40 units)

IND: The Pacers have hit the fourth quarter game total under in 44 of their last 65 games (+19.80 units)

Why the Pacers can cover

Power forward Pascal Siakam is coming off a 26-point and seven-rebound performance in the Game 3 win over New York. He has scored 20 or more points in three postseason games this year. He scored 36 and 37 points in Games 1 and 2 at Milwaukee in the first round. In nine playoff starts, Siakam is averaging 21.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 36.8 minutes.

Point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who is listed as questionable with ankle and back issues, is expected to play. He is coming off a pair of monster efforts, including a 35-point, seven-assist and four-rebound effort in Game 3 on Friday. He had 34 points, nine assists, six rebounds and three steals in the 130-121 Game 2 loss on Wednesday. In nine postseason starts, Haliburton is averaging 19 points, 8.9 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 36.3 minutes. See which team to pick here.

Why the Knicks can cover

Point guard Jalen Brunson has been on fire this postseason, scoring 22 or more points in each game, including a playoff-high 47 in Game 4 of their first-round series at Philadelphia. He has scored 40 or more points four times in the playoffs and has registered three double-doubles. In Friday's loss at Indiana, he scored 26 points and added six assists. In nine starts this postseason, he is averaging 34.6 points, 7.9 assists and 3.9 rebounds in 41.9 minutes.

Shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo is coming into his own this postseason and has scored 20 or more points in each of the last four games. In Friday's loss, he poured in 35 points, while adding three rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal. He had 28 points, six rebounds and four assists in the Game 2 win on Wednesday. In nine playoff starts, he is averaging 17.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 35.9 minutes. See which team to pick here.

