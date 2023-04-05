The New York Knicks visit Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday evening. The Knicks take on the Indiana Pacers, with New York aiming to extend a four-game winning streak. The Knicks are 46-33 overall and 23-16 on the road this season, with the Pacers entering at 34-45 overall and 20-19 at home. RJ Barrett is listed as questionable for the Knicks, with Julius Randle (ankle), DaQuan Jeffries (calf) and Duane Washington Jr. (hip) ruled out. Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) and Chris Duarte (ankle) are out for the Pacers, with Myles Turner (ankle) listed as questionable.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET in Indianapolis. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Knicks as 8-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 233 in the latest Knicks vs. Pacers odds.

Knicks vs. Pacers spread: Knicks -8

Knicks vs. Pacers over/under: 233 points

Knicks vs. Pacers money line: Knicks -345, Pacers +270

NYK: The Knicks are 25-14 against the spread in road games

IND: The Pacers are 22-16-1 against the spread in home games

Why the Knicks can cover



New York has been rolling in recent days, winning four straight games and out-scoring opponents by more than 13 points per 100 possessions in those victories. The Knicks scored more than 1.25 points per possession in the four wins, posting a 63.3% true shooting mark in the process. For the full season, New York is in the top five of the NBA in offensive efficiency, scoring 116.8 points per 100 possessions.

The Knicks dominate the offensive glass on a consistent basis, grabbing 31.6% of missed shots and averaging 16.1 second-chance points per game. This is an advantageous matchup in that area against a Pacers defense that ranks dead-last in the NBA in defensive rebound rate (68.7%), and the Knicks also win on the margins. New York is attempting 25.6 free throws per game, a top-five mark in the league, and the Knicks also commit fewer than 13 turnovers per contest.

Why the Pacers can cover

Indiana is much better at home than on the road this season, with the Pacers posting a 20-19 record at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Pacers lead the NBA with 18.1 fast break points per game on offense, and Indiana is in the top six of the league in 3-pointers (13.5 per game) and assists (26.8 per game). Indiana is above-average in free throw accuracy (79.0%) and 3-point accuracy (36.4%) this season, and New York is in the bottom five of the NBA in turnover creation, with only 12.7 takeaways per game.

On the other end, Indiana is in the top three of the league with 5.8 blocked shots per game, and the Pacers are in the top 10 in both turnovers created (15.1 per game) and steals (7.7 per game). New York also has offensive issues, shooting poorly from the perimeter and averaging only 22.8 assists per game, landing in the bottom three of the NBA in that category.

