Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller will be at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night for Game 2 of the team's second-round playoff series with the New York Knicks. Not as a fan, but as part of TNT's broadcast team. Though he is not assigned to this series, TNT is bringing him in for this game, which is 29 years to the day of his "8 points, 9 seconds" game during the 1995 playoffs.

During an interview with Dan Patrick on Monday, Miller discussed his excitement and trolled Knicks fans.

"Just know, the Boogeyman is coming back to town to call the game," Miller said. "I am coming."

Miller was the author of several iconic moments during the incredible Knicks-Pacers rivalry of the 1990s. Along with the "8 points, 9 seconds" game, his "choking" taunt towards Spike Lee during the 1994 playoffs is one of the most famous images in NBA history. In fact, Miller did so much damage to the Knicks during that era that he earned the nickname "Knicks Killer."

The MSG crowd is known for being unfriendly, and Miller is expecting a reaction. In fact, he told Patrick that he'll be somewhat upset if the Knicks fans don't come after him during the game.

"I'm sure I'll hear the chants, I'm sure I'll hear all those naughty words," Miller said. "I'm good with that, but I'm there to do a job, to call a game. I'm sure this will be a great series. I will be surprised during the game if I don't hear, 'Reggie sucks.' Actually, I'll be a little hurt if I don't hear, 'Reggie sucks.' I kind of want that."

As for his relationship with Lee, Miller said that while they'll be "forever linked," they have "put a lot of our baggage under the bridge."

The Knicks won Game 1 of the series on Monday in controversial fashion, 121-117. There were a number of calls that went against the Pacers down the stretch, including a phantom kicked ball violation and a moving screen foul on Myles Turner.

However, if Pacers fans were hoping they would at least receive some favoritism on the broadcast, they can think again.

"There won't be any favoritism," Miller said. "For 18 years, was I an Indiana Pacer? Absolutely. But, I'm sure I'll hear the chants, I'm sure I'll hear all those naughty words, I'm good with that. But I'm there to do a job, to call a game. I'm sure this will be a great series."