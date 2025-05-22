Knicks vs. Pacers score: Game 1 live updates as Jalen Brunson leads New York in first ECF game in 25 years

It's Game 1 of the 2025 Eastern Conference finals on Wednesday night as the New York Knicks host the Indiana Pacers. It's the first Eastern Conference finals appearance for the Knicks since 2000, and Jalen Brunson has brought hopes of a title back to New York. The Pacers, meanwhile, are back in the Eastern Conference finals for the second year in a row. Indy was swept by the Celtics in 2024 and is looking for its first ECF victory since 2014.

The Knicks upset the reigning champion Celtics in the second round, knocking Boston out in six games. New York had two furious comebacks in the first two games and went on to close things out at Madison Square Garden last Friday. Brunson has been phenomenal in these playoffs, averaging 28.8 points and 7.7 assists per game.

The Pacers upset the top-seeded Cavaliers in the second round, needing only five games to oust Cleveland. The Pacers are led by All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton, and eight different Indiana players averaged seven points or more against the Cavs.

Knicks vs. Pacers: Game 1 info

Time: 8 p.m. ET | Date: Wednesday, May 21

Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York

TV channel: TNT | Live stream: Max

Odds (via Caesars): Knicks -4.5, O/U 221

CBS Sports will have updates throughout Knicks-Pacers Game 1. You can follow along below.