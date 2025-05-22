Skip to Main Content

Knicks vs. Pacers score: Game 1 live updates as Jalen Brunson leads New York in first ECF game in 25 years

The Knicks and Pacers are meeting in the playoffs for the second year in a row

It's Game 1 of the 2025 Eastern Conference finals on Wednesday night as the New York Knicks host the Indiana Pacers. It's the first Eastern Conference finals appearance for the Knicks since 2000, and Jalen Brunson has brought hopes of a title back to New York. The Pacers, meanwhile, are back in the Eastern Conference finals for the second year in a row. Indy was swept by the Celtics in 2024 and is looking for its first ECF victory since 2014.

The Knicks upset the reigning champion Celtics in the second round, knocking Boston out in six games. New York had two furious comebacks in the first two games and went on to close things out at Madison Square Garden last Friday. Brunson has been phenomenal in these playoffs, averaging 28.8 points and 7.7 assists per game.

The Pacers upset the top-seeded Cavaliers in the second round, needing only five games to oust Cleveland. The Pacers are led by All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton, and eight different Indiana players averaged seven points or more against the Cavs.

Knicks vs. Pacers: Game 1 info

Time: 8 p.m. ET | Date: Wednesday, May 21
Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York
TV channel: TNT | Live stream: Max
Odds (via Caesars): Knicks -4.5, O/U 221

CBS Sports will have updates throughout Knicks-Pacers Game 1. You can follow along below.

What just happened?

The Knicks' best player went to the bench with five fouls at the beginning of the fourth quarter, and they proceeded to ... go on a 14-0 run and look like the best team in the NBA. Go figure. OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns and two dumb fouls by Indiana have led to a Knicks avalanche as they have a 16-point lead with 7:22 left in Game 1.

The defense has been equally as impressive, with the Pacers getting absolutely no space to create clean looks.

The run has also bought Brunson even more time on the bench -- not just to make sure he doesn't foul out, but also to give him more rest for what could be a long series.

 
Five fouls on Brunson

The game's biggest moment may have just come with 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter, as Jalen Brunson picked up his fifth foul swiping down for a block on TJ McConnell. Brunson headed to the bench, and the question is how long he'll stay there, especially if the Pacers start taking control of the game.

 
Pacers chipping away

Indiana has cut the Knicks' seven-point halftime lead to three entering the fourth quarter, and they have to feel good about where they are with Jalen Brunson on the bench with four fouls. The hot shooting has cooled off, but the depth is revealing itself as all nine Pacers who have appeared in the game have scored at least four points, led by 23 from Tyrese Haliburton.

Now is when we see if Indiana's relentless pace will cause the Knicks to tire out down the stretch. Buckle up.

 
Foul trouble for Brunson

Jalen Brunson picked up his fourth foul challenging a Tyrese Haliburton jumper, which spells trouble for the Knicks. Brunson is the game's leading scorer with 25 points, and drives everything the Knicks do offensively. Cam Payne will enter the game for him, and despite both players being left-handed, there are very few similarities.

Now would be the time for Indiana to make its run.

 
Halftime: Knicks 69, Pacers 62

After a wild and furious first half, the New York Knicks lead the Indiana Pacers 69-62, despite Indiana getting off to a blazing-hot start from the field. Both teams have stayed true to character, as Indiana has pushed the pace and scored more bench points, while the Knicks have dominated offensive rebounds and points in the paint.

Jalen Brunson leads the Knicks with 18 first-half points, with Karl-Anthony Towns adding 15 on 3-for-3 shooting from deep and Mikal Bridges putting up 12 points. For the Pacers, Myles Turner got off to a hot start and finished the half with 12 points, while Tyrese Haliburton leads the team with 14 at the break.

The Pacers surely hope that their pace and depth will eventually wear down the Knicks, who rely on their starting five more than any other team in the NBA. If New York keeps getting contributions from bench players like Cam Payne (six points) and Miles McBride (five), it may be enough to push them over the top.

 
Can they keep this up?

Please take the break between quarters as an opportunity to catch your breath. After a hot start from the Pacers (9 for 9 is the best start to an NBA playoff series since 2000, according to CBS Sports Research), the Knicks came storming back to take a 36-34 lead into the second quarter.

Indiana shot 74% in the first quarter (14 for 19), while New York put up a 65% clip (15 for 23), including 4 of 6 from 3-point range. Knowing these two teams, the offensive explosion is not likely to continue as the teams figure one another out and intensify the defense, so that's something to watch for in the rest of Game 1 and the series.

 
Neither team can miss

The Eastern Conference finals have started off diametrically opposed to the Western Conference finals. While the Thunder-Timberwolves matchup has been marked by defense, the Knicks and Pacers are putting up some incredible scoring and shooting numbers early in an 18-14 game.

The Pacers started 8 for 8 from the field, and still haven't missed, while the Knicks weren't to shabby at 6 for 10 from the field, including 2 of 3 from 3-point range. It's safe to say that neither team will be able to keep up this pace, but it has been fun to watch ... unless you're a fan of defense.
