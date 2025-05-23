Skip to Main Content

Knicks vs. Pacers score: Game 2 live updates as Jalen Brunson tries to even series against Indiana at MSG

The Knicks and Pacers meet again after Indiana's historic comeback in the series opener

It's Game 2 of the 2025 Eastern Conference finals on Friday night as the New York Knicks host the Indiana Pacers. Jalen Brunson and Co. will try to rebound at Madison Square Garden after the Pacers pulled out a shocking overtime comeback to take Game 1.

For the Knicks, it's their first Eastern Conference finals appearance since 2000. The Pacers, meanwhile, are back in the Eastern Conference finals for the second year in a row. Indy was swept by the Celtics in 2024 and is looking for its first ECF victory since 2014.

The Knicks upset the reigning champion Celtics in the second round, knocking Boston out in six games. New York had two furious comebacks in the first two games and went on to close things out at Madison Square Garden last Friday. Brunson has been phenomenal in these playoffs, averaging 28.8 points and 7.7 assists per game.

The Pacers upset the top-seeded Cavaliers in the second round, needing only five games to oust Cleveland. The Pacers are led by All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton, and eight different Indiana players averaged seven points or more against the Cavs.

Knicks vs. Pacers: Game 2 info

Time: 8 p.m. ET | Date: Friday, May 23
Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York
TV channel: TNT | Live stream: Max
Odds (via DraftKings): Knicks -6, O/U 224.5

Third quarter: Knicks 81 -- Pacers 81

Jalen Brunson just shook Andrew Nembhard with a nifty up-and-under move to tie the game heading into the fourth quarter. It looks like we're in for another thriller in this Eastern Conference finals. There have been 16 ties and 17 lead changes already, and neither team has led by more than 10. 

Brunson has 26 points and nine assists to lead the Knicks, while Pascal Siakam has 32 points for the Pacers. 

 
Siakam still carrying the Pacers

Pascal Siakam had 23 points in the first half to ensure the Pacers stayed in the game, and now he's helped them get back in front early in the second half. Siakam just converted a tough layup plus the foul, and will shoot his free throw for an and-one after the break. He's already up to 28 points for the game, which matches his high during this playoff run. 

 
Halftime: Knicks 52, Pacers 49

There has been no shortage of excitement in this series. After an incredible Game 1, the two teams have picked up right where they left off with a back-and-forth first half of Game 2. 

The Pacers jumped in front early, and briefly built a double-digit lead in the first quarter, but the Knicks delivered an immediate response to actually take the lead at the end of the opening frame. Then, in the second quarter, the Knicks had a surge of their own that was answered in kind by the Pacers. 

Jalen Brunson has 17 points to lead the way for the Knicks, who have also gotten 12 points from Karl-Anthony Towns. On the Pacers' side, it's been all Pascal Siakam. He has a game-high 23 points, while no one else is in double figures. Notably, Tyrese Haliburton has just two points on 1 of 7 from the field. 
