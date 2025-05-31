Skip to Main Content

Knicks vs. Pacers score: Game 6 live updates as Jalen Brunson and New York try to extend ECF in Indianapolis

The Pacers are one win away from advancing to the 2025 NBA Finals

It's time for pivotal Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals on Saturday night, as the Indiana Pacers are looking to close out the New York Knicks at home and advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2000. New York fought off elimination on Thursday to extend the series with a 111-94 win in Game 5. The Knicks were once again led by Jalen Brunson, who put up 32 points on 12-for-18 shooting, while Karl-Anthony Towns supplied 24 points and 13 rebounds. Indiana still leads the series, 3-2.

With a chance to close out the Knicks last time out, the Pacers played their sloppiest and least efficient game of the NBA playoffs. Indiana's leading scorer in the postseason, Tyrese Haliburton, had a forgettable Game 5, scoring just eight points on seven field goal attempts. Indiana shot 40.5% from the field and committed 20 turnovers.

The Pacers are seeking their first NBA Finals appearance in 25 years, and the Knicks are trying to win their third Eastern Conference crown since 1994. The Oklahoma City Thunder, who dispatched the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference finals, 4-1, will host the East winner in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on June 5.

Pacers vs. Knicks: Game 6 info

Time: 8 p.m. ET | Date: Saturday, May 31
Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis
TV channel: TNT | Live stream: Max
Odds (via DraftKings): Pacers -4, O/U 219

CBS Sports will have live updates throughout Pacers-Knicks Game 6. Follow along below.

Pacers can't miss from deep

The Pacers have 39 points, but more than half of them have come from behind the arc. They're 7-of-11 from deep, and almost all of them have been fairly open as the result of defensive breakdowns from the Knicks. New York is otherwise playing tough, attentive defense, but they can't rely on the Pacers to miss these clean looks from deep. If Indiana keeps shooting 3s like this, the Pacers are going to the Finals.

Sam Quinn
June 1, 2025, 12:48 AM
May. 31, 2025, 8:48 pm EDT
 
End of first quarter: Pacers 25, Knicks 24

You can feel the tension through the television. The Pacers have a chance to reach their first NBA Finals since 2000. The Knicks are trying to force the Eastern Conference finals back to New York for a Game 7. Both sides came out with some nerves, and even Tyrese Haliburton committed a few turnovers. The period in this series in which both sides were pushing 40 points in the first quarter is now over. Both teams have locked in defensively, and it feels like we've reached the end of a close series. The Pacers lead by one after a quarter, but it's anyone's game so far in Indianapolis.

Sam Quinn
June 1, 2025, 12:34 AM
May. 31, 2025, 8:34 pm EDT
 
Is Game 6 a must-win for Pacers?

If the Knicks win Game 6 and stave off elimination for a second straight time, the general perception will be that Indiana has no chance of winning Game 7 in Madison Square Garden. But recent odds don't back up that claim. Read more from Brad Botkin:

Aaron Gray
May 31, 2025, 10:12 PM
May. 31, 2025, 6:12 pm EDT
 
Saturday's Game 6 best bets

The Knicks kept their season alive Thursday night, winning at Madison Square Garden, but Saturday's action shifts back to Indianapolis. Once again, the Pacers are just one win away from an NBA Finals appearance. Find out why Sam Quinn believes Bennedict Mathurin, among other Pacers, will have a big night in Game 6 on Saturday.

May 31, 2025, 4:33 PM
May. 31, 2025, 12:33 pm EDT
