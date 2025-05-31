Knicks vs. Pacers score: Game 6 live updates as Jalen Brunson and New York try to extend ECF in Indianapolis

It's time for pivotal Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals on Saturday night, as the Indiana Pacers are looking to close out the New York Knicks at home and advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2000. New York fought off elimination on Thursday to extend the series with a 111-94 win in Game 5. The Knicks were once again led by Jalen Brunson, who put up 32 points on 12-for-18 shooting, while Karl-Anthony Towns supplied 24 points and 13 rebounds. Indiana still leads the series, 3-2.

With a chance to close out the Knicks last time out, the Pacers played their sloppiest and least efficient game of the NBA playoffs. Indiana's leading scorer in the postseason, Tyrese Haliburton, had a forgettable Game 5, scoring just eight points on seven field goal attempts. Indiana shot 40.5% from the field and committed 20 turnovers.

The Pacers are seeking their first NBA Finals appearance in 25 years, and the Knicks are trying to win their third Eastern Conference crown since 1994. The Oklahoma City Thunder, who dispatched the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference finals, 4-1, will host the East winner in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on June 5.

Pacers vs. Knicks: Game 6 info

Time: 8 p.m. ET | Date: Saturday, May 31

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis

TV channel: TNT | Live stream: Max

Odds (via DraftKings): Pacers -4, O/U 219

CBS Sports will have live updates throughout Pacers-Knicks Game 6. Follow along below.