Knicks vs. Pacers score: Jalen Brunson leads New York to convincing Game 5 win to keep season alive

FINAL: Knicks 111, Pacers 94

The Eastern Conference finals are heading back to Indianapolis for Game 6. With their backs against the wall, the New York Knicks delivered a wire-to-wire 17-point win over the Indiana Pacers in Game 5 on Thursday night to keep their season alive.

This was the first game of the series that was decided by double digits.

Jalen Brunson scored the first six points of the game to set the tone, and the Knicks never looked back. They briefly built a double-digit lead in the first quarter, and led by as many as 22 in the third quarter, which was their largest lead of the series. While the Pacers hung around for much of the night, they never seriously threatened the Knicks in the second half.

Brunson finished with 32 points, five rebounds and five assists on 12 of 18 from the field in a big time performance, while Karl-Anthony Towns, who was a game-time decision due to a knee issue, put up 24 points and 13 rebounds. No one else on the team scored more than 12 points, but they didn't have to thanks to their defense.

The Knicks held the Pacers below 100 points for the first time this postseason, and forced 19 turnovers, which were a postseason high for the Pacers. Tyrese Haliburton, in particular, was largely a non-factor. He finished with just eight points and six assists on 2 of 7 shooting.

Game 6 is set for Saturday night in Indianapolis.