Knicks vs. Pacers score: Jalen Brunson leads New York to convincing Game 5 win to keep season alive

The Pacers will get their next chance to close out the series on Saturday in Indiana

The New York Knicks avoided elimination with a dominant 111-94 win over the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden. New York never trailed and led by as many as 22 points while forcing a Game 6 on Saturday in Indiana.

The Knicks were once again led by Jalen Brunson, who put up 32 points on 12-for-18 shooting, while Karl-Anthony Towns supplied 24 points and 13 rebounds despite battling foul trouble. New York held Indiana to its lowest point total of the the series through relentless defense and a disciplined game plan. Meanwhile Game 4 hero Tyrese Haliburton had a forgettable night, scoring just eight points on seven field goal attempts.

The series now stands at 3-2 as we head back to Indiana for Game 6, when the Pacers will seek their first NBA Finals appearance since 2000. The Oklahoma City Thunder, who dispatched the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference finals, 3-1, will host the East winner in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on June 5.

CBS Sports will have more on this game shortly.

FINAL: Knicks 111, Pacers 94

The Eastern Conference finals are heading back to Indianapolis for Game 6. With their backs against the wall, the New York Knicks delivered a wire-to-wire 17-point win over the Indiana Pacers in Game 5 on Thursday night to keep their season alive. 

This was the first game of the series that was decided by double digits. 

Jalen Brunson scored the first six points of the game to set the tone, and the Knicks never looked back. They briefly built a double-digit lead in the first quarter, and led by as many as 22 in the third quarter, which was their largest lead of the series. While the Pacers hung around for much of the night, they never seriously threatened the Knicks in the second half. 

Brunson finished with 32 points, five rebounds and five assists on 12 of 18 from the field in a big time performance, while Karl-Anthony Towns, who was a game-time decision due to a knee issue, put up 24 points and 13 rebounds. No one else on the team scored more than 12 points, but they didn't have to thanks to their defense. 

The Knicks held the Pacers below 100 points for the first time this postseason, and forced 19 turnovers, which were a postseason high for the Pacers. Tyrese Haliburton, in particular, was largely a non-factor. He finished with just eight points and six assists on 2 of 7 shooting. 

Game 6 is set for Saturday night in Indianapolis. 

 
Third quarter: Knicks 90 -- Pacers 73

The Knicks have remained in full control during the third quarter. They briefly pushed their lead up to 22 points, which was their largest advantage of the entire series, and will head into the fourth up by 17. We've seen a lot of crazy things happen in this series, but it's hard to see the Knicks losing this game given the way it's gone so far. 

 
Tony Bradley questionable to return

Pacers big man Tony Bradley suffered a left hip strain early in the third quarter and went to the locker room. The team indicated that he is questionable to return. Bradley only played 14 games for the Pacers during the regular season, and had only received spot minutes in the playoffs before Game 2 of this series, when he took Thomas Bryant's minutes as the back-up center. 

 
Robinson swats Haliburton

Mitchell Robinson has been a big factor for the Knicks during these playoffs, and was inserted into the starting lineup in Game 3 to help their defense. The Knicks have been locked in on that side of the floor tonight, and plays like this one from Robinson are a big reason why. 

Tyrese Haliburton tried a scoop layup and Robinson volleyball spiked it into the crowd. 

 
Halftime: Knicks 56, Pacers 45

As expected, the New York Knicks came out swinging in this must-win Game 5 at Madison Square Garden, and have led for the entirety of the first half. They briefly built the lead up to 14 points in the second quarter, and go into the break up by 11. 

Jalen Brunson set the tone early, while Karl-Anthony Towns, who was a game-time decision due to a minor knee issue, has also impressed. Those two have combined for 31 of the Knicks' 56 points, and are shooting 13 of 21 from the field. Towns has also grabbed 10 rebounds, and has already recorded a double-double. 

While the Pacers have dug themselves an early hole, being down by 11 at halftime is not that bad all things considered. They're shooting just 37.5% from the field and don't have a single player in double figures. They've shown they can come back in the playoffs, so they are certainly not out of the game. 

 
Karl-Anthony Towns is playing, same starters for the Knicks

Some good news for the Knicks: Karl-Anthony Towns will suit up for Game 5 despite the knee injury he suffered in Game 4. The Knicks will stick with the same starting lineup they've used in the past two games: Towns, Mitchell Robinson, Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges.

Sam Quinn
May 29, 2025, 11:36 PM
May. 29, 2025, 7:36 pm EDT
 
Karl-Anthony Towns is a game-time decision

The New York Knicks are fighting to keep their season alive, and they may be doing it without a key player. Karl-Anthony Towns is a game-time decision because of a knee injury suffered at the end of Game 4, Tom Thibodeau says. New York has leaned heavily on Mitchell Robinson this postseason, but if Towns can't go, they would have to give some backup center minutes to Precious Achiuwa, and would likely have to either return Josh Hart to the starting lineup or insert Deuce McBride in his place.

Sam Quinn
May 29, 2025, 10:49 PM
May. 29, 2025, 6:49 pm EDT
 
Thursday's Game 5 best bets

The Pacers lead the Eastern Conference finals, 3-1, after their Game 4 win Tuesday night and find themselves one victory away from winning the East. The Knicks now need three straight wins to keep their season alive. Game 5 is set for Thursday night at Madison Square Garden.

Where to watch Knicks vs. Pacers: TV channel, NBA playoffs live stream, Game 5 prediction, odds, time
Sam Quinn
