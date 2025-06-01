Skip to Main Content

Knicks vs. Pacers score, takeaways: Indiana heading to Finals, leaving New York wondering what could have been

The Pacers are back in the NBA Finals for the first time since 2000

The Indiana Pacers are headed to the NBA Finals for the first time in 25 years after a 125-108 Game 6 victory over the New York Knicks on Saturday night. The Pacers steadily grew their lead in the second half and the Knicks were unable to mount one of their trademark late comebacks, sending Indiana to face the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder in the Finals, which begin on Thursday night.

Tyrese Haliburton, who shook off a rough Game 5, was once again the orchestrator for the Pacers. He finished with 21 points and 13 assists, and made some key floaters down the stretch while the Knicks attempted to fight back. Pascal Siakam came up with another steady performance, while Andrew Nembhard was brilliant defensively, collecting six steals while hounding Jalen Brunson all night on the other end.

New York was plagued by turnovers, committing 17 of them which led to 34 Indiana points. With Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns struggling, relatively, on the offensive end, the Knicks simply couldn't make up for all the free points they gave the Pacers.

The Thunder, who dispatched the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference finals, 4-1, will host Game 1 of their first Finals appearance since 2012. With the Eastern Conference finals now concluded, below are our takeaways from the series as a whole.

Here are a few takeaways from the thrilling Eastern Conference finals series between the Knicks and the Pacers.

Game 1 will haunt Knicks

The Pacers were the better team in the series as a whole. They dictated the terms of engagement every step of the way, forcing the Knicks to play in track meets early in the series and then dominating mismatches as it progressed. Play this series out 100 times and they win far more than half of them.

But the Knicks led Game 1 by 15 points with under five minutes to play. If they could have just forced Aaron Nesmith to miss one of his five made 3-pointers in the final five minutes, they win that game. And if the rest of the series goes as it did in reality, this thing is tied going back to New York for a Game 7 on Monday.

Instead ...

That collapse embodied so many things this Knicks team did wrong all year and all series. The defense fell apart at the worst possible time. They missed key free throws that could have put the game away. They were as careless as they possibly could have been with the ball. It was a historic collapse, but it was an appropriate one. That's what's going to sit with the Knicks as they move into this offseason. They did this to themselves.

The Knicks never quite found themselves

One of the dominant stories of this series was whom the Knicks chose to play and when. They leaned on their starting lineup more than any other team in basketball this season, but they abandoned it after Game 2 to start Mitchell Robinson in Josh Hart's place. That's also when they added Delon Wright and Landry Shamet into the mix off of the bench, cutting Deuce McBride's minutes significantly in the process.

These moves were broadly successful, turning a potential sweep into a competitive series, but they also spoke to just how disoriented the Knicks have been all season. They made a surprising blockbuster trade for Karl-Anthony Towns before the season that completely changed the theory of their roster, and then they spent the entire season trying to figure out how to use their new players.

What's next for Knicks? New York has one fundamental roster flaw, and this offseason will focus on fixing it
Sam Quinn
What's next for Knicks? New York has one fundamental roster flaw, and this offseason will focus on fixing it

It just never really clicked. Maybe if Tom Thibodeau had experimented with his lineups more in the regular season, he wouldn't have needed to make these desperate, on-the-fly changes in the playoffs. But he didn't, and that's going to be another major regret for the Knicks. Maybe if they had a better understanding of the roster they were working with coming into this series, they could have won it. That was never a problem for the Pacers. They've used their entire roster all season and have a defined identity built around their speed. That was one of the biggest differences in this series.

Can the Pacers compete with OKC?

The Thunder have practically been crowned the champions already by most prognosticators, and, well, it's easy to see why. They won 68 regular-season games. The Denver Nuggets pushed them to the brink, but OKC steamrolled the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves. They've simply been the best team all year.

But we can't really judge the Pacers on what they've been all year. They started out slowly as Tyrese Haliburton recovered from the hamstring injury that hampered him last season. They were without Nesmith for most of the first half of the season. It took them a few months to round into form, but they've now made it through three Eastern Conference playoff rounds and taken only four losses, the same number as the Thunder out West. They're about to face a 68-win team, but they've already beaten a 64-win Cavaliers team. At a certain point, we might just have to acknowledge that the Pacers are not the 50-win regular-season outfit we expected and are instead something far greater.

They have some real advantages in this series. The Thunder live off of the turnovers they generate -- the Pacers never turn the ball over. The Thunder allow more corner 3s than anyone -- the Pacers are a good shooting team. Indiana is perhaps the only team in the playoff field that can match Oklahoma City's depth. The team that pushed Oklahoma City the furthest, Denver, did so with a historic passer. The Pacers have one of those in Haliburton.

The Thunder are -700 favorites to win the series, according to DraftKings, and deservedly so. But the Pacers just knocked off back-to-back higher seeds. They overperformed in last year's playoffs too. This team is probably better than they've gotten credit for all season, and the Knicks series highlighted that.

Updating Live
(9)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

FINAL: Pacers 125, Knicks 108

(Indiana wins series, 4-2)

The Indiana Pacers are heading to the NBA Finals. The New York Knicks kept Game 6 close in the first half, but the Pacers ran away with it in the second behind a hail of Thomas Bryant 3s, Tyrese Haliburton floaters and Obi Toppin dunks. The Pacers answered every Knicks run with a big play of their own, and ultimately, New York never really made the Pacers sweat in the second half. For the first time since 2000, NBA Finals games will be played in Indiana.

The Knicks, meanwhile, will be left to sit with the mistakes that cost them their own shot at the championship. Their historic blown Game 1 lead cost them a chance to host Game 7 in this series. After going most of the season without turning the ball over much, the Pacers won this series off of the points they generated on turnovers. In the biggest game of the season, Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns combined to shoot just 16-of-37 from the floor. This is going to be a long, difficult summer in New York.

The Pacers now move on to their most difficult opponent yet. They've rolled through the Eastern Conference, but the 68-win Oklahoma City Thunder are another beast entirely. They will be massive underdogs against the Western Conference champions, but they've won back-to-back series starting on the road, so hey, what's one more?

Sam Quinn
June 1, 2025, 2:38 AM
May. 31, 2025, 10:38 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Jarace Walker is hurt

Indiana got good minutes out of Jarace Walker in Games 5 and 6, but this looks bad. Walker crumpled to the floor on this Karl-Anthony Towns drive, and he needed to be carried to the locker room from there. In the short-term, the Pacers would obviously prefer to have a healthy in the NBA Finals, but in the longer term, this is a young player in just his second NBA season, and a serious injury could affect his long-term development. Let's just hope it isn't as bad as it looks for Walker.

Sam Quinn
June 1, 2025, 2:15 AM
May. 31, 2025, 10:15 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

The Pacers are one quarter away from the Finals

Some hot Thomas Bryant shooting and more turnovers generated by the Indiana defense has the Pacers just one quarter away from the NBA Finals. Indiana is up 92-77 with 12 minutes remaining, and every time the Knicks generate some momentum, they make some critical mistake to put the Pacers back in control. Barring one of their best quarters of the season, the Knicks are about to be eliminated.

Sam Quinn
June 1, 2025, 2:03 AM
May. 31, 2025, 10:03 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

The Thomas Bryant game!

Thomas Bryant fell out of the rotation earlier in this series, but when Tony Bradley got hurt, he got another chance. He's taken advantage tonight with three of the biggest 3-pointers of the series. The Pacers are now up 15 after the last two Bryant triples. They're so close to the Finals that they can practically taste it. If they can hold out defensively, Bryant is going to become a Pacer legend.

Sam Quinn
June 1, 2025, 1:43 AM
May. 31, 2025, 9:43 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

HALFTIME: Pacers 58, Knicks 54

None of the first five games in this series has been boring, so why would Gave 6 be an exception? This one has taken on a much tenser and more physical tone so far, but the offense picked up in the second quarter. Indiana holds a slim halftime lead, though it's been a back-and-forth affair all night in Indianapolis.

The Pacers have ridden Pascal Siakam, the game's leading scorer with 16 points, and the rest of Indiana's offense is coming from deep. While the Knicks have struggled to get much of anything going from 3-point range, the Pacers are 8-of-15 on 3-pointers. That's got them in front here.

The story for the Knicks has been their role players. Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns are 7-of-20 from the floor in the first half, but it hasn't killed the Knicks because their supporting cast has stepped up. The rest of the team is 14-of-22 from the floor, and OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges are both in double figures. Mitchell Robinson's five offensive rebounds have been essential in helping the Knicks survive their turnovers, but if New York is going to send this series to a Game 7, it needs Brunson and Towns to get going on offense.

Sam Quinn
June 1, 2025, 1:15 AM
May. 31, 2025, 9:15 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Pacers can't miss from deep

The Pacers have 39 points, but more than half of them have come from behind the arc. They're 7-of-11 from deep, and almost all of them have been fairly open as the result of defensive breakdowns from the Knicks. New York is otherwise playing tough, attentive defense, but they can't rely on the Pacers to miss these clean looks from deep. If Indiana keeps shooting 3s like this, the Pacers are going to the Finals.

Sam Quinn
June 1, 2025, 12:48 AM
May. 31, 2025, 8:48 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

End of first quarter: Pacers 25, Knicks 24

You can feel the tension through the television. The Pacers have a chance to reach their first NBA Finals since 2000. The Knicks are trying to force the Eastern Conference finals back to New York for a Game 7. Both sides came out with some nerves, and even Tyrese Haliburton committed a few turnovers. The period in this series in which both sides were pushing 40 points in the first quarter is now over. Both teams have locked in defensively, and it feels like we've reached the end of a close series. The Pacers lead by one after a quarter, but it's anyone's game so far in Indianapolis.

Sam Quinn
June 1, 2025, 12:34 AM
May. 31, 2025, 8:34 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Is Game 6 a must-win for Pacers?

If the Knicks win Game 6 and stave off elimination for a second straight time, the general perception will be that Indiana has no chance of winning Game 7 in Madison Square Garden. But recent odds don't back up that claim. Read more from Brad Botkin:

If Pacers can't close out Knicks in Game 6, what do odds say about their Game 7 chances in New York?
Brad Botkin
If Pacers can't close out Knicks in Game 6, what do odds say about their Game 7 chances in New York?
Aaron Gray
May 31, 2025, 10:12 PM
May. 31, 2025, 6:12 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Saturday's Game 6 best bets

The Knicks kept their season alive Thursday night, winning at Madison Square Garden, but Saturday's action shifts back to Indianapolis. Once again, the Pacers are just one win away from an NBA Finals appearance. Find out why Sam Quinn believes Bennedict Mathurin, among other Pacers, will have a big night in Game 6 on Saturday.

Knicks vs. Pacers: Where to watch Game 6, stream series, schedule, odds, game times, NBA playoff updates
Sam Quinn
Knicks vs. Pacers: Where to watch Game 6, stream series, schedule, odds, game times, NBA playoff updates
Aaron Gray
May 31, 2025, 4:33 PM
May. 31, 2025, 12:33 pm EDT
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    2:24

    ECF Highlights: Knicks at Pacers - Game 6

  • Image thumbnail
    3:13

    Pacers and Knicks Sound Off After Game 6 Of The Eastern Conference Finals

  • Image thumbnail
    2:38

    NBA Finals Preview: Biggest X Factor To Watch

  • Image thumbnail
    3:48

    NBA Finals Preview: Pick To Win

  • Image thumbnail
    3:17

    NBA Finals Preview: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Place Among Current NBA Superstars With Finals Win

  • Image thumbnail
    3:05

    NBA Finals Preview: Tyrese Haliburton's Rank Among Top Playoff Performances With Finals win

  • Image thumbnail
    3:35

    Knicks Offseason Outlook

  • Image thumbnail
    3:37

    What Went Right For Pacers Defense In Game 6

  • Image thumbnail
    1:11

    Tyrese Haliburton Lead Pacers To First NBA Finals In 25 Years

  • Image thumbnail
    3:52

    Pacers Close Out Knicks In Game 6 To Secure First Finals Appearance Since 2000

  • Image thumbnail
    2:33

    Knicks-Pacers Game 6 Lookahead: Can Pacers Offense Bounce Back?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    Knicks-Pacers Game 6 Lookahead: Brunson, Towns Shine In Game 5 Win

  • Image thumbnail
    3:29

    Can Pacers Let Series Go Back To New York?

  • Image thumbnail
    3:59

    Tyrese Haliburton Limited In Game 5

  • Image thumbnail
    3:07

    Brunson and Towns Set Tone In Game 5

  • Image thumbnail
    3:29

    Thib's Tries Different Rotation

  • Image thumbnail
    1:35

    Knicks Stay Alive Force Game 6

  • Image thumbnail
    1:37

    NBA East Finals: Knicks Blow Out Pacers, Force Game 6 in Indianapolis

  • Image thumbnail
    1:53

    NBA East Finals: Knicks Relying on Playoff Road Magic to Extend Series

See All NBA Videos