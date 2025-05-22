Knicks vs. Pacers score: Tyrese Haliburton hits clutch shot, New York 'chokes' away big lead in wild Game 1

Final: Pacers 138, Knicks 135 (OT)
The Indiana Pacers drew first blood in the Eastern Conference finals with an absolutely wild 138-135 Game 1 overtime win over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night. The Knicks held a 17-point lead in the fourth quarter and a nine-point edge in the final minute, yet the Pacers were able to come back and force overtime -- and eventually win the game -- through an incredible sequence of events.
New York appeared to win the game during a 14-0 run in the fourth quarter, which surprisingly occurred immediately after Jalen Brunson went to the bench with his fifth foul.
But the Pacers weren't about to roll over as Aaron Nesmith went absolutely bonkers, hitting four 3s in the final minutes to bring his team within two points with 22 seconds left. His six 3s in the final frame tied for the most in any NBA playoff quarter.
After nearly turning the ball over on a late inbounds pass, however, Karl-Anthony Towns made one of two free throws with 14 seconds left to give the Knicks a three-point lead. New York then intentionally fouled and Nesmith made both free throws to cut the lead down to a single point.
The Knicks nearly threw the ball away AGAIN, and then OG Anunoby split free throws to create an opportunity for Indiana to tie or win the game on the final possession. That's where Tyrese Haliburton took over, making a step-back jumper that took a tremendously fortuitous bounce as time expired. It initially appeared that it would be a game-winning 3-pointer, but upon further inspection it was clear that Haliburton's foot was on the line and it was correctly ruled to 2-point basket to force overtime.
Haliburton, likely initially thinking it was a game-winner, did a choke sign, while pointing to Pacers legend Reggie Miller. Miller, who made the same symbol at Madison Square Garden, is broadcasting the game for TNT.
What a ride.
Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns combined for 78 points, while Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Miles McBride and Mitchell Robinson all provided valuable contributions.
The Pacers started the game on fire, making their fist nine shots -- the best beginning to a playoff series since 2000, according to CBS Sports Research. In retrospect, it was probably a bad sign that they shot 74% from the field in the first quarter and still trailed the Knicks by two, but they were able to mount that exhilarating comeback to take the first game of the series.
Game 2 is set for Friday night, when the Pacers will look to take a commanding 2-0 lead.