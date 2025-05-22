Skip to Main Content

Knicks vs. Pacers score: Tyrese Haliburton hits clutch shot, New York 'chokes' away big lead in wild Game 1

Haliburton hit a huge shot, and the Pacers -- down by 14 with less than three minutes left -- won in overtime

The Indiana Pacers drew first blood in the Eastern Conference finals with an absolutely wild 138-135 Game 1 overtime win over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night. The Knicks held a 17-point lead in the fourth quarter and a nine-point edge in the final minute, yet the Pacers were able to come back and force overtime -- and eventually win the game -- through an incredible sequence of events.

Tyrese Haliburton hit the game-tying buzzer-beater at the end of regulation. Haliburton had a toe on the 3-point line, but he initially thought it was a game-winner and recreated Reggie Miller's famous choking sign to the New York crowd. Miller was on the broadcast for TNT on Wednesday night.

New York appeared to win the game during a 14-0 run in the fourth quarter, which surprisingly occurred immediately after Jalen Brunson went to the bench with his fifth foul.

But the Pacers weren't about to roll over as Aaron Nesmith went absolutely bonkers, hitting four 3s in the final minutes to bring his team within two points with 22 seconds left. His six 3s in the final frame tied for the most in any NBA playoff quarter.

After nearly turning the ball over on a late inbounds pass, however, Karl-Anthony Towns made one of two free throws with 14 seconds left to give the Knicks a three-point lead. New York then intentionally fouled and Nesmith made both free throws to cut the lead down to a single point.

Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns combined for 78 points for the Knicks, while Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Miles McBride and Mitchell Robinson all provided valuable contributions. The Knicks were up 119-105 with 2:51 left, but the Pacers ended the game on a 20-6 run in less than three minutes.

The Pacers started the game on fire, making their fist nine shots -- the best beginning to a playoff series since 2000, according to CBS Sports Research.

Game 2 is set for Friday night.

CBS Sports will have more on this game soon.

Final: Pacers 138, Knicks 135 (OT)

Headed to OT after wild finish to fourth

The Knicks blew a 17-point fourth quarter lead as the Pacers miraculously tied the game on Tyrese Haliburton's step-back jumper as time expired. It initially appeared that it would be a game-winning 3-pointer, but upon further inspection it was clear that Haliburton's foot was on the line and it was correctly ruled to 2-point basket to force overtime.

Haliburton, likely initially thinking it was a game-winner, did a choke sign, while pointing to Pacers legend Reggie Miller. Miller, who made the same symbol at Madison Square Garden, is broadcasting the game for TNT,

What a ride.

 
What just happened?

The Knicks' best player went to the bench with five fouls at the beginning of the fourth quarter, and they proceeded to ... go on a 14-0 run and look like the best team in the NBA. Go figure. OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns and two dumb fouls by Indiana have led to a Knicks avalanche as they have a 16-point lead with 7:22 left in Game 1.

The defense has been equally as impressive, with the Pacers getting absolutely no space to create clean looks.

The run has also bought Brunson even more time on the bench -- not just to make sure he doesn't foul out, but also to give him more rest for what could be a long series.

 
Five fouls on Brunson

The game's biggest moment may have just come with 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter, as Jalen Brunson picked up his fifth foul swiping down for a block on TJ McConnell. Brunson headed to the bench, and the question is how long he'll stay there, especially if the Pacers start taking control of the game.

 
Pacers chipping away

Indiana has cut the Knicks' seven-point halftime lead to three entering the fourth quarter, and they have to feel good about where they are with Jalen Brunson on the bench with four fouls. The hot shooting has cooled off, but the depth is revealing itself as all nine Pacers who have appeared in the game have scored at least four points, led by 23 from Tyrese Haliburton.

Now is when we see if Indiana's relentless pace will cause the Knicks to tire out down the stretch. Buckle up.

 
Foul trouble for Brunson

Jalen Brunson picked up his fourth foul challenging a Tyrese Haliburton jumper, which spells trouble for the Knicks. Brunson is the game's leading scorer with 25 points, and drives everything the Knicks do offensively. Cam Payne will enter the game for him, and despite both players being left-handed, there are very few similarities.

Now would be the time for Indiana to make its run.

 
Halftime: Knicks 69, Pacers 62

After a wild and furious first half, the New York Knicks lead the Indiana Pacers 69-62, despite Indiana getting off to a blazing-hot start from the field. Both teams have stayed true to character, as Indiana has pushed the pace and scored more bench points, while the Knicks have dominated offensive rebounds and points in the paint.

Jalen Brunson leads the Knicks with 18 first-half points, with Karl-Anthony Towns adding 15 on 3-for-3 shooting from deep and Mikal Bridges putting up 12 points. For the Pacers, Myles Turner got off to a hot start and finished the half with 12 points, while Tyrese Haliburton leads the team with 14 at the break.

The Pacers surely hope that their pace and depth will eventually wear down the Knicks, who rely on their starting five more than any other team in the NBA. If New York keeps getting contributions from bench players like Cam Payne (six points) and Miles McBride (five), it may be enough to push them over the top.

 
Can they keep this up?

Please take the break between quarters as an opportunity to catch your breath. After a hot start from the Pacers (9 for 9 is the best start to an NBA playoff series since 2000, according to CBS Sports Research), the Knicks came storming back to take a 36-34 lead into the second quarter.

Indiana shot 74% in the first quarter (14 for 19), while New York put up a 65% clip (15 for 23), including 4 of 6 from 3-point range. Knowing these two teams, the offensive explosion is not likely to continue as the teams figure one another out and intensify the defense, so that's something to watch for in the rest of Game 1 and the series.

 
Neither team can miss

The Eastern Conference finals have started off diametrically opposed to the Western Conference finals. While the Thunder-Timberwolves matchup has been marked by defense, the Knicks and Pacers are putting up some incredible scoring and shooting numbers early in an 18-14 game.

The Pacers started 8 for 8 from the field, and still haven't missed, while the Knicks weren't to shabby at 6 for 10 from the field, including 2 of 3 from 3-point range. It's safe to say that neither team will be able to keep up this pace, but it has been fun to watch ... unless you're a fan of defense.
