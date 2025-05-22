Knicks vs. Pacers score: Tyrese Haliburton hits clutch shot, New York 'chokes' away big lead in wild Game 1

The Indiana Pacers drew first blood in the Eastern Conference finals with an absolutely wild 138-135 Game 1 overtime win over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night. The Knicks held a 17-point lead in the fourth quarter and a nine-point edge in the final minute, yet the Pacers were able to come back and force overtime -- and eventually win the game -- through an incredible sequence of events.

Tyrese Haliburton hit the game-tying buzzer-beater at the end of regulation. Haliburton had a toe on the 3-point line, but he initially thought it was a game-winner and recreated Reggie Miller's famous choking sign to the New York crowd. Miller was on the broadcast for TNT on Wednesday night.

New York appeared to win the game during a 14-0 run in the fourth quarter, which surprisingly occurred immediately after Jalen Brunson went to the bench with his fifth foul.

But the Pacers weren't about to roll over as Aaron Nesmith went absolutely bonkers, hitting four 3s in the final minutes to bring his team within two points with 22 seconds left. His six 3s in the final frame tied for the most in any NBA playoff quarter.

After nearly turning the ball over on a late inbounds pass, however, Karl-Anthony Towns made one of two free throws with 14 seconds left to give the Knicks a three-point lead. New York then intentionally fouled and Nesmith made both free throws to cut the lead down to a single point.

Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns combined for 78 points for the Knicks, while Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Miles McBride and Mitchell Robinson all provided valuable contributions. The Knicks were up 119-105 with 2:51 left, but the Pacers ended the game on a 20-6 run in less than three minutes.

The Pacers started the game on fire, making their fist nine shots -- the best beginning to a playoff series since 2000, according to CBS Sports Research.

Game 2 is set for Friday night.

CBS Sports will have more on this game soon.