Knicks vs. Pacers score: Tyrese Haliburton leads Indiana to first NBA Finals in 25 years after Game 6 win

The Indiana Pacers are headed to the NBA Finals for the first time in 25 years after a 125-108 Game 6 victory over the New York Knicks on Saturday night. The Pacers steadily grew their lead in the second half and the Knicks were unable to mount one of their trademark late comebacks, sending Indiana to face the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder in the Finals, which begin on Thursday night.

Tyrese Haliburton, who shook off a rough Game 5, was once again the orchestrator or the Pacers. He finished with 21 points and 13 assists, and made some key floaters down the stretch while the Knicks attempted to fight back. Pascal Siakam came up with another steady performance, while Andrew Nembhard was brilliant defensively, collecting six steals while hounding Jalen Brunson all night on the other end.

New York was plagued by turnovers, committing 17 of them which led to 34 Indiana points. With Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns struggling, relatively, on the offensive end, the Knicks simply couldn't make up for all the free points they gave the Pacers.

The Thunder, who dispatched the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference finals, 4-1, will host Game 1 of their first Finals appearance since 2012.

CBS Sports will have more on this game shortly.