Knicks vs. Pacers score: Tyrese Haliburton leads Indiana to first NBA Finals in 25 years after Game 6 win

FINAL: Pacers 125, Knicks 108
(Indiana wins series, 4-2)
The Indiana Pacers are heading to the NBA Finals. The New York Knicks kept Game 6 close in the first half, but the Pacers ran away with it in the second behind a hail of Thomas Bryant 3s, Tyrese Haliburton floaters and Obi Toppin dunks. The Pacers answered every Knicks run with a big play of their own, and ultimately, New York never really made the Pacers sweat in the second half. For the first time since 2000, NBA Finals games will be played in Indiana.
The Knicks, meanwhile, will be left to sit with the mistakes that cost them their own shot at the championship. Their historic blown Game 1 lead cost them a chance to host Game 7 in this series. After going most of the season without turning the ball over much, the Pacers won this series off of the points they generated on turnovers. In the biggest game of the season, Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns combined to shoot just 16-of-37 from the floor. This is going to be a long, difficult summer in New York.
The Pacers now move on to their most difficult opponent yet. They've rolled through the Eastern Conference, but the 68-win Oklahoma City Thunder are another beast entirely. They will be massive underdogs against the Western Conference champions, but they've won back-to-back series starting on the road, so hey, what's one more?