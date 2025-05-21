The New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers rivalry will be renewed in the 2025 Eastern Conference Finals, with Game 1 on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET. This will be the ninth postseason meeting between the franchises and is a rematch of last season's second-round matchup, with Indiana holding the 5-3 series edge. Both squads dispatched of the East's top two seeds in the 2025 NBA playoff bracket to get here, but which would be of better value to back with NBA bets?

The latest Knicks vs. Pacers odds to win the series from list New York, which has home-court advantage, as the -148 series favorite (risk $148 to win $100), with Indiana at +126. The over/under for total games in the series is 5.5, with the Over shaded to -188 and the Under at +152. You could bet these NBA odds with a FanDuel promo code for new users or as an existing user. If you're looking for how to bet the NBA Eastern Conference finals, be sure to see the projections from SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh.

Oh is the expert behind the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model is 23-11 (68%) on top-rated NBA against-the-spread picks this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns. You can find more analysis from Oh and other SportsLine data analysts on their Inside The Lines blog.

Best Pacers vs. Knicks series picks:

Pacers to win the series (+126)

Pacers to win the series in six games (+470)

Pacers to win the series (+126 at FanDuel)

The model has Indiana as the side to bet, not just because it would turn great value, but it has the Pacers outright winning the series in 57% of simulations compared to the implied odds of 44.2%. Indiana has had a smoother run to this round, winning each of its first two series in five games, as no team has lost fewer games than the Pacers' two defeats in the postseason. Meanwhile, New York needed six games to knock off a Pistons squad with virtually no prior postseason experience, as well as a Celtics team that had Kristaps Porzingis a shell of himself, due to illness, and then lost Jayson Tatum.

It was just 12 months ago in the East semifinals that a sixth-seeded Pacers team knocked off the second-seeded Knicks in seven games, despite falling into 0-2 and 3-2 series deficits. This year, Indiana has the No. 1 playoff offensive rating amongst the four remaining squads, while New York ranks last of the quartet. The Knicks actually rank ninth in offensive rating amongst all 16 playoff teams, even sitting below teams like the Rockets and Bucks who were bounced in the first round. Across the four stats which heavily correlate with winning, Indiana has the advantage in two, the Knicks have the edge in one, and the fourth is split. "The Pacers' edge comes from their superior efficiency in two of the four key statistical categories-2-point and 3-point differentials-while New York only holds a modest advantage in rebounding. Turnover margin is a wash," Oh said.

Pacers to win the series in 6 games (+470 at FanDuel)

Indiana taking the series in six games has the highest probability, with the model projecting Pacers in 6 hits 20.5% of the time. While New York has performed well on the road this postseason, it is just 3-3 at Madison Square Garden. On the other hand, the Pacers are 4-1 both at home and on the road. Rick Carlisle's squad seems more likely to steal one on the road than the Knicks do in winning in Indianapolis, as the Pacers are 5-1 versus New York over their last six home games. When comparing the implied odds of Pacers in 6 (17.5%) with the model's sims (20.5%), this 3.0% difference gives great value to Indiana winning the series, 4-2.

Want more NBA picks for today?

You've seen some of the model's top series picks for Knicks vs. Pacers. Now, get spread, total and money-line picks for every game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.

Also at SportsLine:

You can see Pacers vs. Knicks Game 1 picks from SportsLine expert Jason La Canfora, who is 97-76-1 on his last 174 NBA picks. Visit SportsLine to see his best play for Game 1, all from the expert who's up more than 12 units.