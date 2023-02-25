Who's Playing

New Orleans @ New York

Current Records: New Orleans 30-30; New York 34-27

What to Know

The New York Knicks are getting right back to it as they host the New Orleans Pelicans at 7:30 p.m. ET Feb. 25 at Madison Square Garden. New York is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Knicks beat the Washington Wizards 115-109 on Friday. Power forward Julius Randle took over for New York, finishing with 46 points (a whopping 40% of their total).

Meanwhile, New Orleans was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 115-110 to the Toronto Raptors. New Orleans' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of small forward Brandon Ingram, who shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 36 points and seven boards, and point guard CJ McCollum, who had 23 points and five assists.

Barring any buzzer beaters, New York is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

The Knicks are now 34-27 while the Pelicans sit at 30-30. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: New York comes into the matchup boasting the fewest steals given up per game in the league at 5.9. But New Orleans enters the game with 8.5 steals per game on average, good for second best in the league. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $137.28

Odds

The Knicks are a 3-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New Orleans have won seven out of their last 13 games against New York.