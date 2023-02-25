Who's Playing
New Orleans @ New York
Current Records: New Orleans 30-30; New York 34-27
What to Know
The New York Knicks are getting right back to it as they host the New Orleans Pelicans at 7:30 p.m. ET Feb. 25 at Madison Square Garden. New York is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Knicks beat the Washington Wizards 115-109 on Friday. Power forward Julius Randle took over for New York, finishing with 46 points (a whopping 40% of their total).
Meanwhile, New Orleans was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 115-110 to the Toronto Raptors. New Orleans' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of small forward Brandon Ingram, who shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 36 points and seven boards, and point guard CJ McCollum, who had 23 points and five assists.
Barring any buzzer beaters, New York is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.
The Knicks are now 34-27 while the Pelicans sit at 30-30. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: New York comes into the matchup boasting the fewest steals given up per game in the league at 5.9. But New Orleans enters the game with 8.5 steals per game on average, good for second best in the league. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $137.28
Odds
The Knicks are a 3-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
New Orleans have won seven out of their last 13 games against New York.
- Jan 20, 2022 - New Orleans 102 vs. New York 91
- Oct 30, 2021 - New York 123 vs. New Orleans 117
- Apr 18, 2021 - New York 122 vs. New Orleans 112
- Apr 14, 2021 - New York 116 vs. New Orleans 106
- Jan 10, 2020 - New Orleans 123 vs. New York 111
- Nov 23, 2018 - New York 114 vs. New Orleans 109
- Nov 16, 2018 - New Orleans 129 vs. New York 124
- Jan 14, 2018 - New Orleans 123 vs. New York 118
- Dec 30, 2017 - New York 105 vs. New Orleans 103
- Jan 09, 2017 - New Orleans 110 vs. New York 96
- Dec 30, 2016 - New Orleans 104 vs. New York 92
- Mar 28, 2016 - New Orleans 99 vs. New York 91
- Nov 15, 2015 - New York 95 vs. New Orleans 87