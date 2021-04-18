Who's Playing

New Orleans @ New York

Current Records: New Orleans 25-31; New York 30-27

What to Know

The New York Knicks will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Madison Square Garden. New York should still be riding high after a win, while New Orleans will be looking to get back in the win column.

The Knicks bagged a 117-109 victory over the Dallas Mavericks this past Friday. New York's power forward Julius Randle did his thing and shot 6-for-11 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 44 points and ten boards along with seven assists. The game made it Randle's third in a row with at least 32 points.

Meanwhile, New Orleans fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Washington Wizards this past Friday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 117-115. A silver lining for New Orleans was the play of small forward Brandon Ingram, who had 34 points and five assists in addition to seven rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Knicks are expected to win a tight contest. They are currently eight-for-eight against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

New York's win brought them up to 30-27 while the Pelicans' defeat pulled them down to 25-31. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: New York have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.20%, which places them first in the league. Less enviably, New Orleans is stumbling into the matchup with the fifth most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 115 on average.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Knicks are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New Orleans have won six out of their last ten games against New York.