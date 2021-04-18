Who's Playing

New Orleans @ New York

Current Records: New Orleans 25-31; New York 30-27

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans' road trip will continue as they head to Madison Square Garden at 1 p.m. ET Sunday to face off against the New York Knicks. New York should still be feeling good after a win, while the Pelicans will be looking to get back in the win column.

New Orleans fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Washington Wizards this past Friday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 117-115. Small forward Brandon Ingram put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 34 points and five assists along with seven boards.

Meanwhile, the Knicks netted a 117-109 victory over the Dallas Mavericks this past Friday. New York's power forward Julius Randle was on fire, shooting 6-for-11 from downtown and finishing with a double-double on 44 points and ten rebounds in addition to seven assists. Randle's afternoon made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 32 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, New Orleans is expected to win a tight contest. Now might not be the best time to take New Orleans against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

The Pelicans are now 25-31 while the Knicks sit at 30-27. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New Orleans is fifth worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 115 on average. New York's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.20%, which places them first in the league.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pelicans are a slight 1-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Knicks as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New Orleans have won six out of their last ten games against New York.

Apr 14, 2021 - New York 116 vs. New Orleans 106

Jan 10, 2020 - New Orleans 123 vs. New York 111

Nov 23, 2018 - New York 114 vs. New Orleans 109

Nov 16, 2018 - New Orleans 129 vs. New York 124

Jan 14, 2018 - New Orleans 123 vs. New York 118

Dec 30, 2017 - New York 105 vs. New Orleans 103

Jan 09, 2017 - New Orleans 110 vs. New York 96

Dec 30, 2016 - New Orleans 104 vs. New York 92

Mar 28, 2016 - New Orleans 99 vs. New York 91

Nov 15, 2015 - New York 95 vs. New Orleans 87

Injury Report for New York

Alec Burks: Out (Covid-19)

Mitchell Robinson: Out (Foot)

Injury Report for New Orleans