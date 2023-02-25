The New York Knicks will try to extend their four-game winning streak when they face the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night. New York has won six of its last seven games overall, returning from the All-Star break with a 115-109 win at Washington on Friday. New Orleans has dropped three of its last four games and is wrapping up the final game of a four-game road trip. Zion Williamson (hamstring) remains out for New Orleans. Evan Fournier (illness) is questionable for the Knicks.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. New York is favored by 3 points in the latest Knicks vs. Pelicans odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 223.5. Before entering any Pelicans vs. Knicks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model exits the NBA All-Star break on a stunning 55-30 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,100. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Knicks vs. Pelicans. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Knicks vs. Pelicans:

Knicks vs. Pelicans spread: Knicks -3

Knicks vs. Pelicans over/under: 224 points

Knicks vs. Pelicans money line: New York -155, New Orleans +130

Knicks vs. Pelicans picks: See picks here

Why the Knicks can cover

New York closed the first half of the season on a three-game winning streak, and it returned to action with a comeback win over Washington on Friday night. The Knicks erased a 19-point deficit in their 115-109 win, giving them their ninth victory in their last 13 games. Julius Randle scored 16 points during a 30-7 run that spanned both halves, and Jalen Brunson hit a layup to give New York the lead for good with less than one minute remaining.

The Knicks are holding onto the final guaranteed playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, and they are just one game back of fifth-place Brooklyn in the standings. Randle leads New York with 25.1 points and 10.6 rebounds per game, while Brunson is adding 23.8 points and 6.2 assists. The Knicks have won and covered the spread in six of their last seven games, and New Orleans is 1-8 in its last nine road games.

Why the Pelicans can cover

New York is in a difficult scheduling spot on Saturday night, as it is having to return from the All-Star break with back-to-back games. The Knicks had to erase a huge deficit and come up with some big plays down the stretch of their win over Washington, expending a lot of energy in the process. New Orleans had the day off on Friday following a narrow loss to Toronto on Thursday night.

The Pelicans were able to bolster their lineup by acquiring Josh Richardson from San Antonio on Feb. 9, and he scored 11 points on Thursday. New Orleans is in a three-way tie for seventh place in the Western Conference standings, so every game is important right now. The Pelicans tend to be undervalued at Madison Square Garden, covering the spread in four of their last six trips there.

How to make Knicks vs. Pelicans picks

The model has simulated Pelicans vs. Knicks 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Knicks vs. Pelicans? And which side of the spread is hitting well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine to see which side of the Pelicans vs. Knicks spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.