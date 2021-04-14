The New York Knicks will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Smoothie King Center. New Orleans is 25-29 overall and 16-13 at home, while the Knicks are 28-27 overall and 11-17 on the road. The Pelicans have won three of the past four games between the teams.

New Orleans is favored by 2.5-points in the latest Pelicans vs. Knicks odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 219.5.

Pelicans vs. Knicks spread: Pelicans -2.5

Pelicans vs. Knicks over-under: 219.5 points

Pelicans vs. Knicks money line: New Orleans -145, New York +125



What you need to know about the Pelicans



New Orleans beat the Sacramento Kings 117-110 on Monday. Brandon Ingram had 34 points and seven assists along with six boards. The Pelicans have won three consecutive games. Zion Williamson scored 30 points, reaching the 30-point mark for the 16th time this season.

New Orleans ranks second in the league in points in the paint, at 53.8 per game. The Pelicans also lead in offensive rebounds per game (11.6). The Pelicans are fifth worst in the league in points allowed per game, at 114.9 on average. Lonzo Ball (hip) is doubtful for Wednesday's game. James Johnson (wrist) is questionable.

What you need to know about the Knicks

Meanwhile, the Knicks didn't have too much trouble with the Los Angeles Lakers at home on Monday in a 111-96 win. Julius Randle posted a double-double with 34 points and 10 rebounds. New York is on a season-high three-game winning streak. New York is 15-4 when holding opponents to under 100 points.

Elfrid Payton had 20 points on 9-for-12 shooting from the field on Monday. New York's defense has held its opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.1, which is best in the league. Randle has 33 double-doubles, which ranks eighth in the NBA, and he is second in the NBA in minutes per game (37.1).

