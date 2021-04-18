The New York Knicks welcome the New Orleans Pelicans to Madison Square Garden on Sunday afternoon. The Knicks (30-27) will aim to continue their recent winning ways, with New York prevailing in its last five games. In contrast, the Pelicans (25-31) will look to stop a two-game losing skid. Jaxson Hayes (back) is probable to play for New Orleans, with Nickeil Alexander-Walker (ankle) and Josh Hart (thumb) ruled out. Mitchell Robinson (foot) and Alec Burks (protocols) are out for New York.

Tip-off is at 1 p.m. ET in New York. William Hill Sportsbook lists New York as a 2.5-point home favorite, holding steady from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 219.5 in the latest Pelicans vs. Knicks odds.

Pelicans vs. Knicks spread: Knicks -2.5

Pelicans vs. Knicks over-under: 219.5 points

NOP: The Pelicans are 3-7 against the spread in the last 10 games

NYK: The Knicks are 8-2 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Pelicans can cover



New Orleans is keyed by a two-headed monster of star young players in Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. Williamson is transforming into one of the game's best offensive players, averaging 26.7 points and 7.1 rebounds per game while shooting more than 60 percent from the floor. He is dominant and virtually unstoppable when driving to the rim, and Williamson is flanked by a high-level scorer in Ingram. Ingram is averaging 24.3 points per game in his own right, and the pairing leads the Pelicans to a top-10 offense in the NBA.

New Orleans is also the league's best offensive rebounding team, grabbing more than 30 percent of its own missed shots, and the Pelicans maintain stellar efficiency inside the arc. While the Knicks are potent defensively, New York's offense leaves plenty to be desired, giving the Pelicans hope on the defensive end. The Knicks are a bottom-five team in overall shooting efficiency, and they rank near the bottom of the NBA in offensive rating, scoring only 1.09 points per possession this season.

Why the Knicks can cover

New York is excellent defensively, and it shows in its statistical profile. The Knicks are the No. 4 overall defense in the NBA, allowing only 107.6 points per 100 possessions, and New York leads the league in field goal percentage allowed (44.2 percent) and 3-point percentage allowed (33.6 percent). The Knicks are a top-five team in limiting assists (23.1 per game), and they protect the glass well, which is a necessity against New Orleans. The Pelicans also turn the ball over on 14.4 percent of offensive possessions, a bottom-10 mark in the NBA, and that could fuel New York's defense.

On the other end, Julius Randle is enjoying the best season of his career, averaging 23.6 points, 10.6 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game. The Knicks aren't electric offensively on the whole, but they are scoring 1.16 points per possession during an active five-game winning streak. Furthermore, the Pelicans are just 27th in the NBA in defensive rating, yielding almost 1.15 points per possession this season, and New Orleans is second-worst in the NBA in effective field goal percentage allowed (55.6 percent).

