A cross-conference battle has the New York Knicks (47-33) traveling to play the New Orleans Pelicans (41-39) on Friday evening. The Knicks are rolling right now, winning five straight, and on Wednesday New York beat the Indiana Pacers 138-129. New Orleans is also playing well as of late as the Pelicans have won three of their last four outings. On April 5, they topped the Memphis Grizzlies 138-131 in overtime. Jalen Brunson (hand) and Julius Randle (ankle) are sidelined for New York, while RJ Barrett (illness) is questionable.

Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Pelicans as an 8.5-point favorite in the latest Knicks vs. Pelicans odds. The over/under for total points is 223.5.

Knicks vs. Pelicans: New Orleans -8.5

Knicks vs. Pelicans Over-Under: 223.5 points

Knicks vs. Pelicans money line: New Orleans -365, New York +285

NY: Knicks are 4-1 against the spread in their last 5 games overall

NO: Pelicans are 7-0 ATS in their last 7 games playing on 1 day of rest



Why the Knicks can cover



Guard Quentin Grimes is a smooth-scoring threat with good ball handles and a sweet jumper from the outside. The Houston product plays at a good pace and has solid court vision. Grimes averages 11.1 points, 2.1 assists, and shoots 38% from downtown. The 2021 first-round pick has scored at least 27 points in back-to-back games. On Wednesday, he racked up a season-high 36 points with five assists and five 3-pointers.

Guard Immanuel Quickley is an agile scorer who owns a superb floater game and is a reliable shooter from the perimeter. The Kentucky product averages 14.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game. He's scored 20-plus points in five of his last six games. In his last contest against the Pacers, Quickley had 39 points, nine assists, and made seven 3-pointers.

Why the Pelicans can cover

Forward Brandon Ingram is an impactful and effective scorer for the Pelicans. Ingram has an effortless jumper from the mid-range area and has the court vision to be a solid passer. The Duke product logs 24.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game. In his last contest against the Memphis Grizzlies, Ingram had 24 points and 13 assists. He has also supplied double-digit assists in four of his last eight games.

Center Jonas Valanciunas is an anchor in the paint. Valanciunas can finish with either hand around the rim and is a beast on the boards. The 30-year-old is eighth in the league in rebounds (10.1) with 14.2 points per game. On April 1 against the Los Angeles Clippers, Valanciunas finished with 23 points and 12 boards.

