Who's Playing

Detroit @ New York

Current Records: Detroit 10-25; New York 18-18

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons haven't won a game against the New York Knicks since Nov. 6 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. Detroit might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against New York at 7:30 p.m. ET March 4 at Madison Square Garden. The Pistons aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Detroit on Wednesday. They made easy work of the Toronto Raptors and carried off a 129-105 win. Among those leading the charge for Detroit was shooting guard Wayne Ellington, who shot 8-for-11 from downtown and finished with 25 points.

Meanwhile, New York's and the San Antonio Spurs' matchup on Tuesday was up for grabs at halftime, but the Knicks were thoroughly outmatched 68-46 in the second half. New York's bruising 119-93 loss to the Spurs might stick with them for a while. It was supposed to be a close matchup, and New York was supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening. New York's defeat came about despite a quality game from shooting guard Immanuel Quickley, who shot 6-for-13 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points.

Detroit's victory brought them up to 10-25 while New York's loss pulled them down to 18-18. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Detroit has only been able to knock down 44% percent of their shots, which is the fourth lowest field goal percentage in the league. The Knicks' defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.40%, which places them first in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Knicks are a 5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Detroit have won 11 out of their last 18 games against New York.