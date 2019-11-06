Knicks vs. Pistons odds: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 6 predictions from proven computer model

The New York Knicks will take on the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich. Detroit is 3-5 overall and 2-2 at home, while New York is 1-6 overall and 0-4 on the road. Detroit has taken eight out of the last 10 meetings between the two squads straight up and is 6-4 against the spread during that span. However, the Knicks are 4-3 against the spread on the season despite their overall struggles. Detroit is favored by four-points in the latest Knicks vs. Pistons odds, while the over-under is set at 206. But before you make your Knicks vs. Pistons picks, be sure to check out the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

This model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and anyone who followed it last season saw massive returns. In fact, the model finished 300-252 on all its top-rated NBA picks. On top-rated NBA picks against the spread and on the money line alone, the model returned a whopping $4,280. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.



Now, it has simulated Pistons vs. Knicks 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The contest between Detroit and Washington on Monday was not a total blowout, but Detroit eventually lost 115-99. The Pistons have been treading water early in the season with Blake Griffin, who's battling knee and hamstring soreness, having yet to play a game and Reggie Jackson now out with a stress reaction in his lower back. Griffin is being re-evaluated today but is still unlikely to be in the lineup on Wednesday.

However, Andre Drummond has been dominant in his absence, averaging 21.3 points and 19.4 rebounds per game. Derrick Rose has also been extremely efficient off the bench, averaging 20.8 points and 6.3 assists per game while shooting 56.2 percent from the floor. Unfortunately for Detroit, Rose (hamstring) will not play in Wednesday's matchup against the Knicks.

Meanwhile, New York suffered a grim 113-92 defeat to Sacramento on Sunday. The losing side was boosted by PF Marcus Morris, who had 28 points along with six rebounds. Morris, Julius Randle, Bobby Portis, Kevin Knox, Mitchell Robinson and rookie R.J. Barrett are all averaging in double-figures this season and scoring versatility is probably New York's biggest asset heading into tonight's matchup with Detroit.

So who wins Pistons vs. Knicks? And which side of the spread cashes in over 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Knicks vs. Pistons spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.