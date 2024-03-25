We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on Monday's NBA schedule as the Detroit Pistons and the New York Knicks will tip at 7:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. New York is 42-28 overall and 23-13 at home, while Detroit is 12-59 overall and 5-28 on the road. The Knicks are currently the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Pistons have the worst record in the NBA.

Knicks vs. Pistons spread: Knicks -16

Knicks vs. Pistons over/under: 210.5 points

Knicks vs. Pistons money line: Knicks: -1596, Pistons: +913

What you need to know about the Pistons

The Pistons' suffered their sixth straight loss on Sunday. They took a 114-101 hit to the loss column at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans. James Wiseman was one of few bright spots for Detroit in the loss, as he managed a double-double on 15 points and 11 rebounds.

However, the Pistons turned the ball over 16 times and shot just 26.8% from the 3-point line. They're shooting just 29.3% from beyond the arc during their current six-game losing streak. Wiseman is averaging 19.5 points and 10.0 rebounds over his last two contests. Jalen Duren (back) and Simone Fontecchio (toe) both missed Sunday's game and are game-time decisions for Monday, while Ausar Thompson (illness) and Isaiah Stewart (hamstring) were recently ruled out for the rest of the season.

What you need to know about the Knicks

Meanwhile, the defenses reigned supreme when the Knicks and the Nets played on Saturday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 204.5-point over/under. New York walked away with a 105-93 victory over Brooklyn.

Donte DiVincenzo led the charge by scoring 31 points with six rebounds and five assists. Miles McBride was another key contributor, scoring 26 points. Those performances were huge boosts with Julius Randle (shoulder) and OG Anunoby (ankle) both out, and Jalen Brunson going 7-for-24 from the floor.

