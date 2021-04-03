The New York Knicks will take on the Detroit Pistons at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit is 14-34 overall and 9-14 at home, while the Knicks are 24-25 overall and 10-15 on the road. The Knicks won the first two meetings this season by a total of 29 points.

New York is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Pistons vs. Knicks odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 201.5.

Pistons vs. Knicks spread: Pistons +1.5

Pistons vs. Knicks over-under: 201.5 points

Pistons vs. Knicks money line: New York -125, Pistons +105



What you need to know about the Pistons

Detroit made easy work of the Washington Wizards on Thursday in a 120-91 victory. The Pistons sped out to a 63-44 halftime lead. Josh Jackson scored a career-high 31 points. He scored 14 points in the first quarter. The Pistons have won two of their past three games.

Hamidou Diallo was rested on Thursday. He has scored 19 points in each of his past two games played and is expected to be available on Saturday. He has totaled 17 rebounds in those two games. Killian Hayes, who has been out since Jan. 4 because of a hip injury, is expected to play against New York. The Pistons have only been able to knock down 44.5 percent of their shots, which is the fourth lowest field goal percentage in the league.

What you need to know about the Knicks

New York lost to the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, 99-86 at home. Julius Randle missed 15 of 20 shots from the field and finished with 14 points. He did have 11 assists and eight rebounds. R.J. Barrett finished with only eight points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court. Derrick Rose missed nine of 10 shots from the field.

New York has lost three consecutive games. The Knicks' defense has been holding opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.2 percent, which is best in the league. Saturday's game is the finale on a four-game homestand for New York.

