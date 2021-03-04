The Detroit Pistons will take on the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Madison Square Garden. New York is 18-18 overall and 10-7 at home, while the Pistons are 10-25 overall and 4-15 on the road. The Knicks won the first meeting of the season on Sunday, 109-90.

New York is favored by five points in the latest Knicks vs. Pistons odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 210.5.

Knicks vs. Pistons spread: Knicks -5

Knicks vs. Pistons over-under: 210.5 points

What you need to know about the Knicks

The Knicks were hammered by the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, 119-93. Immanuel Quickley shot 6-for-13 from downtown and finished with 26 points. New York's three-game winning streak came to an end. Julius Randle was held to 14 points on 6 for 14 shooting from the field. New York was outscored 36-21 in the third quarter.

The Knicks have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.4, which is best in the league. Derrick Rose (health and safety protocols) is questionable for Thursday night's game. Elfrid Payton (hamstring) and Taj Gibson (ankle) are listed as doubtful. The Knicks have won their last three matchups with the Pistons.

What you need to know about the Pistons

The Pistons beat the short-handed Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, 129-105. Wayne Ellington shot 8-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 25 points. Rodney McGruder and Saben Lee each scored 20 points. Dennis Smith Jr. had a triple-double with 10 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, as did Mason Plumlee with 14 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. The win snapped a three-game losing streak.

The Detroit reserves scored 56 points in the win over the Raptors, who were without five players and their head coach. Jerami Grant (quadriceps) and Josh Jackson (illness) did not play on Wednesday. Detroit has only been able to knock down 44.0 percent of its shots, which is the fourth-lowest field goal percentage in the league.

