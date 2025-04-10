The New York Knicks (50-29) will try to clinch the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference when they face the Detroit Pistons (43-36) on Thursday night. New York had its two-game winning streak snapped in an overtime loss to Boston on Tuesday, but it still holds a two-game lead over Indiana with three games remaining. Detroit has lost four of its last five games, falling to Sacramento in a 127-117 final on Monday. This game likely serves as a first-round playoff preview, as the Knicks and Pistons are projected to play each other in the 3 vs. 6 matchup.

Tipoff from Little Caesars Arena is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Pistons are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Pistons vs. Knicks odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 228.5 points.

Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Pistons vs. Knicks spread: Pistons -3.5 at Caesars Sportsbook

Pistons vs. Knicks over/under: 228.5 points

Pistons vs. Knicks money line: Pistons: -164, Knicks: +140

Pistons vs. Knicks picks:

Pistons vs. Knicks streaming: FuboTV

Why the Pistons can cover

Detroit lost 16 consecutive games to New York across multiple seasons, with the final loss coming on Nov. 1 of this season. However, the Pistons snapped the streak with a 120-111 win in New York on Dec. 7, and they added a 124-119 road win on Jan. 13. Cade Cunningham is averaging 29.0 points, 8.3 assists and 6.0 rebounds against the Knicks this season.

The Pistons have lost four of their last five games, but they have been able to rest since Monday's loss to Sacramento. They blew an 18-point lead in that contest, getting outscored 65-45 in the second half. Cunningham had 35 points, upping his season average to 25.9 points per game.

Why the Knicks can cover

New York would like to clinch the No. 3 seed in the conference while also re-establishing control of this series before their expected playoff matchup. The Knicks are in better form than the Pistons, having won seven of their last 10 games. They notched back-to-back wins against the Hawks and Suns last weekend, winning both of those games by 14-plus points.

Their two-game winning streak was halted in an overtime loss to Boston on Tuesday in a game that landed exactly on the spread (2). Forward Karl-Anthony Towns led New York with 34 points and 14 rebounds, while point guard Jalen Brunson had 27 points and 10 assists. Josh Hart also posted a double-double for the Knicks, finishing with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

How to make Pistons vs. Knicks picks

The model has simulated Knicks vs. Pistons 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60% of simulations.

So who wins Pistons vs. Knicks, and which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time?

