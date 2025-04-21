The third-seeded New York Knicks look to take a 2-0 series lead when they battle the sixth-seeded Detroit Pistons in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference first-round matchup on Monday in the 2025 NBA playoffs. New York rallied to defeat Detroit 123-112 in the opener on Saturday. The Pistons (44-38), who placed fourth in the Central Division, are 22-20 on the road so far this season. The Knicks (51-31), who were second in the Atlantic Division, are 28-14 at home in 2024-25.

Tipoff from Madison Square Garden in New York is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Detroit won three of four meetings during the regular season. The Knicks are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Pistons vs. Knicks odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 221.5.

Knicks vs. Pistons spread: New York -6.5 at DraftKings

Knicks vs. Pistons over/under: 221.5 points

Knicks vs. Pistons money line: New York -250, Detroit +205

DET: The Pistons have hit the team total over in 26 of their last 35 road games (+15.65 units)

NY: The Knicks are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games

Why the Knicks can cover

Point guard Jalen Brunson helped fuel the New York comeback win in the opener, scoring 34 points, while dishing out eight assists and grabbing two boards. He has dominated the Pistons this season. In four games against them, he is averaging 28.3 points, 7.8 assists, 2.8 rebounds and one steal in 35.8 minutes. He posted a double-double in a 119-117 overtime loss to the Boston Celtics on April 8, scoring 27 points, while adding 10 assists.

Also helping power New York is center Karl-Anthony Towns. He scored 23 points and added 11 rebounds, five assists, four steals and two blocks in the series opener. He has been a force against Detroit. In three meetings against the Pistons this season, he is averaging 24 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and 1.3 steals in 33.3 minutes. He has registered a double-double in each of his last 12 games, including one triple-double. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Pistons can cover

Point guard Cade Cunningham is a big reason for Detroit's success this season. In 70 games, all starts, he averaged 26.1 points, 9.1 assists, 6.1 rebounds and one steal in 35 minutes. He registered a double-double in the series opener on Saturday with 21 points, 12 assists and six rebounds. He had 36 points, eight assists and two rebounds in a 115-106 win over the Knicks on April 10.

Forward Tobias Harris put forth a dominant performance in Game 1. In 40 minutes of action, he poured in 25 points, grabbed six rebounds and blocked two shots. He has played well against the Knicks this season. In four games against them, he is averaging 13.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 30.8 minutes. He has reached double-digit scoring in six of the past seven games. See which team to back at SportsLine.

SportsLine's model has simulated Pistons vs. Knicks 10,000 times and is leaning Over the total, projecting 223 combined points.

