The 6-seed Detroit Pistons have the 3-seed New York Knicks coming into town for a crucial Game 6 matchup on Thursday in the 2025 NBA playoffs. The Knicks went into Game 5 on a two-game win streak and a 3-1 lead. They weren't able to close things out, as the Pistons came away with a 106-103 victory. The winner of this series will advance to play the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Detroit is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Knicks vs. Pistons odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points is 212.5. Detroit is listed at -122 on the money line (risk $122 to win $100), with New York priced at +102 (risk $100 to win $102).

Knicks vs. Pistons spread: Detroit -1.4 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Knicks vs. Pistons over/under: 212.5 points

Knicks vs. Pistons money line: Detroit -122, New York +102

NYK: Knicks are 43-43-1 against the spread this season

DET: Pistons are 44-40-3 against the spread this season

Why the Knicks can cover

Guard Jalen Brunson is constantly the main ball handler and playmaker for the Knicks. Brunson knows how to draw contact at the rim and has the ability to space the floor. He leads the team in points (29.8) and assists (8.4) thus far in the playoffs. The Villanova product has logged 30-plus points in four of the five games this series.

Forward OG Anunoby gives this team a two-way threat in the frontcourt. In this series, Anunoby leads the team in steals (2.4) to go along with 16.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per contest. He's scored at least 19 points in three of the five games this postseason. In his last outing, the 27-year-old had 19 points, eight boards, and three blocks.

Why the Pistons can cover

Guard Cade Cunningham plays the go-to role offensively for the Pistons. Cunningham owns a diverse scoring plan with great vision as a facilitator. He's third in the league in assists (8.8) this postseason with team-highs in points (25.4) and steals (1.6). In the Game 5 victory, the 23-year-old finished with 24 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists.

Forward Tobias Harris has been a solid scorer on the perimeter who can put the ball on the deck. In the 2025 NBA playoffs, Harris logs 16 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.4 blocks, and makes 45% of his 3-point attempts. The Tennessee product has scored 15-plus points in four of his last five games. On Tuesday, Harris finished with 17 points, eight rebounds, four blocks, two steals, and made three 3-pointers.

