The 3-seed New York Knicks host the 6-seed Detroit Pistons in a pivotal Game 5 on Tuesday in the 2025 NBA playoffs. After splitting the first two games in New York, the Knicks have pulled off a two-game win streak on the road. On Sunday, New York outlasted the Pistons 94-93. The Knicks have a chance to close out the series in front of their home fans and wait to play either the Boston Celtics or the Orlando Magic.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden in New York. New York is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Knicks vs. Pistons odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points is 214. Before locking in any Pistons vs. Knicks picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Knicks vs. Pistons spread: New York -5.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Knicks vs. Pistons over/under: 214 points

Knicks vs. Pistons money line: New York -226, Detroit +186

NYK: Knicks are 43-42-1 against the spread this season

DET: Pistons are 43-40-3 against the spread this season

Why the Knicks can cover

Guard Jalen Brunson is a pure scorer and calming force for the New York. In this series, he's leading the team in both points (33.2) and assists (8.8). The Villanova product has tallied 30-plus points and at least seven assists in all four games thus far. In the Game 4 win, Brunson had 32 points and 11 assists.

Forward Karl-Anthony Towns is another consistent scorer and rebounder for the Knicks. He's second on the team in points (22.8) and rebounds (8.5). Meanwhile, he's leading the team in blocks (1.5) and makes 50% of his 3-pointers. In Game 3, Towns had 31 points, eight rebounds and made four 3-pointers.

Why the Pistons can cover

Guard Cade Cunningham is an all-around playmaker with a knock-down jumper. This series, Cunningham is putting up team-highs in points (25.8), assists (9) and steals (1.5). He's logged at least 20 points and 10-plus assists in three of his last four games. In his last outing, Cunningham finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Guard Dennis Schroder is an energetic scoring threat off the bench. Schroder is putting up 13 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game this postseason. The 31-year-old has scored more than 10 points in two games this series. On April 24, he had 18 points and five boards.

