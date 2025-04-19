The No. 3 seed New York Knicks will host the No. 6 seed Detroit Pistons in Game 1 of an Eastern Conference first-round playoff matchup on Saturday evening in the 2025 NBA playoffs. New York and Detroit have not met in the postseason since 1992, and both franchises are hoping for a deep playoff run. The Knicks finished the regular season with one more win than last year, but they are one spot lower in the conference standings. Detroit tied the NBA record for consecutive losses and finished with the worst record in the league last season before engineering the sixth-largest single-season turnaround in NBA history this year.

Knicks vs. Pistons spread: Pistons -7 on FanDuel

Knicks vs. Pistons over/under: 220.5 points

Knicks vs. Pistons money line: Knicks -295, Pistons +240

NY: The Knicks are 7-3 against the spread (ATS) in their last 10 games

DET: The Pistons are 8-0 ATS in their last eight games against Atlantic Division teams



Why the Knicks can cover



New York made some tweaks to its lineup after last season, acquiring Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges while extending OG Anunoby. Those moves helped improve New York's offense, which finished fifth in points scored per possession. Jalen Brunson and Towns are one of the best duos in the NBA, and they provide space for Anunoby and Bridges.

The Knicks also finished just outside the top 10 in the league in defensive rating and opponent turnover rate. Their starting five has played more total minutes than any five-man lineup in the league, so they will be comfortable with increased minutes in the postseason. New York has won seven of its last eight games as a favorite, while Detroit has only covered the spread once in its last six road games. See which team to pick here.

Why the Pistons can cover

Detroit won 30 more games under head coach J.B. Bickerstaff this season than it did last year under Monty Williams, which is the sixth-largest single-season turnaround in league history. The Pistons added Tobias Harris, Malik Beasley and Tim Hardaway Jr. to their roster, while Cade Cunningham took another step forward. Cunningham averages 26.1 points, 9.1 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game.

The Pistons have been at their best over the last four months, playing at a 50-win pace since mid-December. They rank inside the top 10 on both ends of the court since the start of February, while New York is 6-16 against teams with top-10 point differentials. Detroit ranks ninth in that statistic, so the Pistons are the type of team that can give New York trouble. See which team to pick here.

