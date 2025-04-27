The No. 6 seed Detroit Pistons will try to level their Eastern Conference first-round series with the No. 3 seed New York Knicks when they meet in Game 4 on Sunday afternoon. Detroit earned a split in the first two games at Madison Square Garden, but the Knicks regained the advantage with a road win in Game 3. New York held a 13-point lead at halftime and was able to hold off a late rally by Detroit on Thursday. The series will head back to New York for Game 5 on Tuesday night. Detroit's Isaiah Stewart (knee) and New York's Mitchell Robinson (illness) are listed as questionable for Sunday's showdown.

Tipoff on Sunday is set for 1 p.m. ET from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The Pistons are favored by 2 points in the latest Pistons vs. Knicks odds on FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 217. Detroit is -134 on the money line (risk $134 to win $100), while New York is priced at +114.

Pistons vs. Knicks spread: Pistons -2 on FanDuel

Pistons vs. Knicks over/under: 217 points

Pistons vs. Knicks money line: Pistons -134, Knicks +114

DET: The Pistons are 9-2 against the spread (ATS) in their last 11 games vs. Atlantic Division teams

NY: The Knicks are 9-4 ATS in their last 13 games



Pistons vs. Knicks streaming: FuboTV (try for free)

Why the Pistons can cover



Detroit has already proven it can bounce back from a loss in this series, as it responded to its Game 1 loss with a 100-94 win in Game 2. The Pistons were 6.5-point underdogs in that game, but Cade Cunningham poured in 33 points and completed his double-double with 12 rebounds. Forward Tobias Harris (15 points, 13 rebounds) and center Jalen Duren (12 points, 13 rebounds) each finished with a double-double as well.

Cunningham was tied for the team-high in points in Game 3, scoring 24 points on 10 of 25 shooting. Shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. added 24 points and knocked down seven 3-pointers. Detroit has covered the spread in four of its last six games against New York, and it will be desperate to level the series on Sunday. See which team to pick here.

Why the Knicks can cover

New York has covered the spread in both of its wins so far in this series, including its 123-112 win in Game 1. The Knicks used a 21-0 run in the fourth quarter to win that game, as Jalen Brunson finished with 34 points and eight assists. He scored 37 points in Game 2 and had 30 points in Game 3 to maintain his momentum.

Forward Karl-Anthony Towns has been heavily scrutinized, but he had 31 points and eight rebounds on Thursday. Small forwards OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges combined for 42 points and nine rebounds, so New York is coming off a very balanced effort. The Knicks have covered the spread in nine of their last 13 games. See which team to pick here.

